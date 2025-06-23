Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Iran's stark warning to 'gambler' Trump after US attack: ‘We will end this war’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2025 01:12 PM IST

Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya central military, stated that the US will have to deal with the "heavy consequences" of its actions.

As the world braces for Iran's response to the US strikes, Iranian military spokesperson has issued a stark warning to Washington on Monday. In a video statement, the military spokesperson stated that the US attacks only expanded Iran's scope of “legitimate targets." 

In a photo released by the White House via X, US President Donald Trump is seen in the Situation Room of the White House at the time of the US strikes on Iran(AFP)
In a photo released by the White House via X, US President Donald Trump is seen in the Situation Room of the White House at the time of the US strikes on Iran(AFP)

Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya central military headquarters, stated that the US will have to deal with the "heavy consequences" of its actions. The Iranian official also referred to Trump as “the gambler” as he vowed retaliation.  

"Mr Trump, the gambler, you may start this war, but we will be the ones to end it," Zolfaqari said in English at the end of a recorded video statement.

Iran's military has already stated it will respond to the US attack on its nuclear facilities as part of its right to self-defence.

In a statement issued earlier, Iran's ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani stated that the Iranian military will decide the “time, nature and scale” of its response to the US' strikes on Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. 

Also Read: Satellite images of US strikes in Iran undermine Trump's 'obliterated' claim

The US “decided to destroy diplomacy” with its strikes on Iran's nuclear sites and the Iranian military will decide the "timing, nature and scale of Iran's proportionate response”, he said in the UN Security Council emergency meeting.

'Monumental damage,' claims Trump

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have caused "monumental damage."

Taking to Truth social, the US president stated that they struck "bullseye" with the precision targets on all three nuclear websites.

However, while satellite images show damage, the scale of the damage is yet to be ascertained with many experts suggesting Iran may have fooled the US and Trump by shifting its materials out of the nuclear sites.

