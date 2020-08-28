e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over his health: Reports

Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over his health: Reports

Speculation about the prime minister’s health has been swirling for weeks but reached fever pitch in recent days after he made two separate trips to hospital for unspecified medical checks.

world Updated: Aug 28, 2020 11:03 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over health: Reports
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over health: Reports(REUTERS)
         

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is to announce his resignation over health issues, local media reported Friday hours before he is due to address a press conference.

“Abe intends to resign as his illness has worsened and he worries it will cause trouble” in leading the country, national broadcaster NHK said, without citing a source.

Speculation about the prime minister’s health has been swirling for weeks but reached fever pitch in recent days after he made two separate trips to hospital for unspecified medical checks.

tags
top news
University exams will be held by Sept 30: Supreme Court upholds UGC decision
University exams will be held by Sept 30: Supreme Court upholds UGC decision
Congress at its historic low, needs 24x7 leader, says Kapil Sibal
Congress at its historic low, needs 24x7 leader, says Kapil Sibal
JEE and NEET: 5 things you need to know today
JEE and NEET: 5 things you need to know today
India sees over 77,000 Covid-19 for the first time, 1,057 deaths
India sees over 77,000 Covid-19 for the first time, 1,057 deaths
Congress dissenters’ letter outlines 11-point agenda for internal reforms
Congress dissenters’ letter outlines 11-point agenda for internal reforms
7 dead, 2 missing due to flood triggered by persistent rainfall in Odisha
7 dead, 2 missing due to flood triggered by persistent rainfall in Odisha
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In