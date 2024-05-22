‘New India comes into your home…': Pakistan's UN assassinations claim

Pakistan's Permanent ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram launched an attack on India during the General Assembly meeting this month, terming new India as a “dangerous entity". Munir Akram further suggested India's involvement in the alleged targeted and extra-judicial assassinations in his homeland and elsewhere. Pakistan's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram

Quoting a report from a leading US daily, Pakistan's Munir Akram said the “new India comes into your home and kills you”.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Addressing the general assembly on May 2, Munir Akram said, "Pakistan's foreign minister informed the Security Council, as well as the secretary general and the president of the General Assembly of India's campaign of targeted assassinations in Pakistan. This extra-territorial state terrorism is not limited to Pakistan. It has been extended to targeted killings of political opponents in Canada and attempted in the United States and probably in other countries."

"The Washington Post reported that Prime Minister Modi last week told his cheering supporters, and I quote, "Today, even India's enemies know this is Modi. This is the new India. This new India comes into your home and kills you". This new India is a dangerous entity, it is a net provider of insecurity, not security," Pakistan permanent UN representative said.

Akram's remarks come after Britain's top daily The Guardian published a report alleging that India carried out multiple assassinations of targeted individuals inside Pakistan as part of their "wider strategy to eliminate terrorists living on foreign soil".

The report further alleged, citing intelligence sources, that India carried out targeted assassinations in 2023, with the government's involvement in the deaths of 15 people "most of whom were shot at close range by unknown gunmen".

Earlier, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of having involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist by the country's elite National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Nijjar was shot and killed as he came out of a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year. Recently, the Canadian authorities arrested four Indian nationals for their alleged involvement in the case.

Reacting to the arrests, external affairs minister S Jaishankar denied receiving any evidence implicating Indian nationals' involvement in the killing in Canada of the India-designated terrorist.

(With inputs from ANI)