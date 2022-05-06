Nude video latest to turn Republicans in US against one of their own
A grainy 28-second video showing a naked young man gyrating against someone in bed amid squeals and laughter was the latest in a string of episodes that has turned Republicans against one of their own: the brash U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina.
The group that released the video online said it depicted Cawthorn, who did not dispute the claim. The 26-year-old political novice on Thursday slammed the video's release as a "hit" and "blackmail" against him and said it showed him joking with a friend years ago.
It followed other episodes that have led powerful Republicans such as Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House of Representatives, to break with him.
These included Cawthorn's claim of being invited to a cocaine-fueled Washington sex orgy by leaders he respected, two attempts to carry a gun onto an airplane and calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "thug" in the midst of a Russian invasion.
"It isn't any one thing. It's the totality," North Carolina U.S. Senator Tom Tillis, who is actively working against Cawthorn ahead of a May 17 primary, told Reuters.
Tillis, who has endorsed state Senator Chuck Edwards' challenge of Cawthorn, added: "I just want better representation, better results for people out in the district."
Cawthorn beat a Donald Trump-endorsed Republican in 2020 on his way to Congress. As the youngest member of Congress, he has adopted the former president's pugilistic style and won his 2022 reelection endorsement.
But a poll conducted for the Republican GOPAC Election Fund showed Cawthorn's lead among likely primary voters dropping to 38% in late April from 49% in March, while support for Edwards advanced to 21% from 14%. The poll has a 4.9% margin of error.
The American Muckrakers PAC, dedicated to opposing Cawthorn, released the video this week on the website FireMadison.com. In addition to the two individuals in the bed, the scene included a wheelchair, which Cawthorn uses, nearby.
Tillis described the video as "absurd to embarrassing."
Cawthorn brushed it off on Twitter.
"A new hit against me just dropped. Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting foolish, and joking. That's it," Cawthorn tweeted. "I'm NOT backing down. I told you there would be a drip drip campaign. Blackmail won't win. We will."
Cawthorn would be forced into a June runoff election if he failed to garner more than 30% of the vote in the primary. Polling data showed that 31% of voters had a very favorable opinion of him last month.
Jim Davis, a former Republican state senator who ran against Cawthorn in 2020 and ended up voting for him in a runoff election, said: "A lot of Republicans think that he's an embarrassment, given the things that he's saying and the things that he's done. And I'm one of them."
But pollsters and strategists said there is a chance that the assault could backfire on his opponents by galvanizing support for Cawthorn, a populist who opposes the Republican establishment.
Some Republican voters have embraced the combative styles of extreme personalities like Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene as an antidote to what they view as the excesses of liberal Democrats.
"It's going to be a very close election," said Republican pollster Glen Bolger, whose firm Public Opinion Strategies has also conducted two surveys for the Edwards campaign. "It's possible that he could survive his self-inflicted political wounds. But he's put himself in grave political danger."
-
'How did we catch it?': Spread of Covid baffles locked-down Shanghai residents
Veronica thought she did everything right by sticking to all of the COVID-19 lockdown rules in the Chinese city of Shanghai. When curbs were relaxed slightly in mid-April, letting residents walk about within their compounds, Veronica and her neighbours all wore masks. Her building was declared "sealed". Everyone else was ordered back indoors for another 14 days. The number of residents at a given address varied from a handful to hundreds.
-
Ukraine has enough grain stocks to feed population, says minister
Ukraine has large enough grain stocks in territory it still controls to feed the population in these areas, and has enough fuel to meet farmers' daily needs, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Thursday. Ukraine said last month Russian forces had stolen "several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the areas of Ukraine they have occupied since the invasion began on Feb. 24 and this could affect the food security of local population.
-
Israel says Putin apologised for foreign minister's Hitler remarks
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologised for his foreign minister's comments claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins. Bennett, after a call with the Russian leader, said he accepted the apology and thanked Putin for clarifying his position. Bennett also said he asked Putin to consider allowing the evacuation of the besieged Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol.
-
Former WhatsApp executive says he regrets Facebook's $22 bn acquisition deal
Former business officer of WhatsApp Neeraj Arora has expressed regret over the mammoth deal negotiated between the instant messaging platform and the social media giant Meta, then known as Facebook, in 2014. Facebook's acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 was one of the biggest deals in the technology industry – larger than any of Meta's peers like Google, Microsoft or Apple ever did.
-
Covid: Millions stay home in Beijing as Xi vows to continue dynamic zero policy
Millions of Beijing residents worked and studied from home on Thursday at the end of a five-day Labour Day holiday as Covid-19-related restrictions continued in the city and the government warned that “hidden” sources of the infection were lurking within communities. If the holidays were subdued because of Covid-containing protocols, the resumption was equally so. Dining in restaurants continues to be banned as well until further notice.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics