Oprah Winfrey calls Meghan Markle her ‘neighbour friend’. Here's the $68 reason

Oprah Winfrey recently called Meghan Markle her “neighbour friend” after receiving a wishful $68 gift from the Duchess. Oprah Winfrey called Meghan Markle her neighbour friend after receiving a Tatcha Hinoki skincare set. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)(AP)

Earlier this week, the TV host shared that the Suits star had sent her one of her “favourite things”-a Tatcha Hinoki skincare set.

Speaking about the present, Winfrey said in the video, “I love it because it was sent to me by a neighbour friend, Meghan Markle. She sent it with a forest awakening book because she knows I love trees.”

The skincare set, priced at £54 on the UK website, offers a more affordable option compared to purchasing the items individually, which would total £74. It includes the Hinoki Body Wash, the Hinoki Body Milk, and the Hinoki Body Oil.

The set is designed to “awaken the senses and calm the mind with our hinoki-infused body care” while “gently cleanse and exfoliate, nourish, and lock in moisture for soft, smooth, refined skin,” per the product description.

Oprah and Meghan's tight-knit bond

Winfrey and Meghan’s connection dates back to 2018 when the television host attended Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding in Windsor. Their bond deepened over the years, especially following the 2021 bombshell interview Winfrey seated with Meghan and Harry. In that interview, the Duchess opened up about her experience within the Royal Family, revealing sensitive details such as conversations about her son Archie’s potential skin colour and the incident where Kate Middleton allegedly made Meghan cry.

Since then, the pair have been seen together on multiple occasions, including a visit to a local bookstore near their Montecito neighbourhood, where they both reside. Reports suggest the two frequently visit each other’s homes, which are just a five-minute drive apart.

Winfrey has also reportedly played a role in the lives of Harry and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three. Before Archie’s birth in 2019, Winfrey shared her plans to gift the young royal “enough books to last a lifetime.”