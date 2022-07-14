Outbreaks from animals in Africa surge by 60% in last decade
The number of outbreaks of diseases that jumped from animals to humans in Africa has surged by more than 60% in the last decade, the World Health Organization said, a worrying sign the planet could face increased animal-borne diseases like monkeypox, Ebola and coronavirus in the future.
There has been a 63% rise in the number of animal diseases breaching the species barrier from 2012 to 2022, as compared to the decade before, the U.N. health agency said in a statement on Thursday.
There was a particular spike from 2019 to 2020, when diseases originating in animals that later infected humans, made up half of all significant public health events in Africa, said WHO. Diseases like Ebola and other hemorrhagic fevers were responsible for 70% of those outbreaks, in addition to illnesses like monkeypox, dengue, anthrax and plague.
“We must act now to contain zoonotic diseases before they can cause widespread infections and stop Africa from becoming a hotspot for emerging infectious diseases,” WHO's Africa director, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said in a statement.
While diseases in animals had infected people for centuries in Africa, recent developments like quicker travel across the continent have made it easier for viruses to cross borders, she said.
WHO also noted that Africa has the world's fastest-growing population, which increases urbanization and reduces roaming areas for wild animals. Scientists also fear that outbreaks that may have once been contained to distant, rural areas can now spread more quickly to Africa's large cities with international travel links, that might then carry the diseases around the world.
During the West Africa Ebola outbreak that began in 2014, it was not until the disease arrived in capital cities that its spread became explosive, ultimately killing more than 10,000 people and arriving in several cities in Europe and the U.S.
Until May, monkeypox had not been known to cause significant outbreaks beyond central and West Africa, where it has sickened people for decades. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are now more than 11,000 cases worldwide in 65 countries, the majority of which had not previously reported monkeypox.
WHO announced that it will hold an emergency meeting next week to assess if monkeypox should be declared a global emergency. Last month, the agency said the outbreak did not yet warrant the declaration but said it would review issues such as the possibility that monkeypox might be infecting more vulnerable populations like children, and whether the virus is causing more severe disease.
-
Zara’s billionaire owner to buy luxury New York apartment building for $500 mn
The billionaire founder of the Zara clothing chain, Amancio Ortega, has agreed to buy New York's 19 Dutch apartment building. Ortega's holding firm Pontegadea has reached an accord to acquire the 64-floor luxury apartment complex for about $500 million, according to details published by trade publication The Real Deal and confirmed by a spokesperson for Ortega. The building was sold by Carmel Partners.
-
Pakistan man boils wife in cauldron in front of his children
In a gruesome incident, a Pakistani man has allegedly killed and boiled the woman's husband Ashiq from Bajaur Agency's wife in a cauldron in front of his six children here in the country's Sindh province, a media report said on Thursday. Police on Wednesday found Nargis's body in a cauldron in the kitchen of a private school in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city after her husband boiled her on Wednesday, Geo News reported.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: Couple share kiss while protesting at PM's office. Photo viral
The protest - in which one person died and at least 80 were injured - were triggered by Sri Lankans irked by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe taking over as the acting President after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, despite the prime minister also having promised to step down.
-
UK PM race: Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt open big lead to succeed Boris Johnson
Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are ahead of their rivals in the race to become Conservative Party leader and UK prime minister. In the second ballot of Tory MPs on Thursday, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer won 101 votes, ahead of Mordaunt with 83. Liz Truss was third with 64. The next ballot is scheduled for Monday. Attorney General Suella Braverman was knocked out, under rules that remove the candidate with the lowest support.
-
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns after fleeing to Singapore
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emailed a letter of resignation to the Parliament Speaker late on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters. It was not immediately clear if the letter, sent shortly after Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore, would be accepted in email form, the source added. He might later move to the UAE, sources said. A Singapore foreign ministry statement, meanwhile, has ruled out talk of asylum for Rajapaksa.
