e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Over 38 million people in England face highest Covid-19 curbs

Over 38 million people in England face highest Covid-19 curbs

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced Thursday that more parts of the east and southeast of England will face the toughest rules -- meaning 68% of England’s population will be under tier 3, 30% in tier 2, and just 2% in the lowest tier 1.

world Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 23:02 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
The move is another huge blow to the hospitality industry ahead of Christmas, as tier 3 means pubs, restaurants, bars and indoor entertainment venues must close.
The move is another huge blow to the hospitality industry ahead of Christmas, as tier 3 means pubs, restaurants, bars and indoor entertainment venues must close.(REUTERS)
         

More than 38 million people in England will be ordered to comply with the toughest level of coronavirus restrictions from Saturday after the government moved to slow a surge in infections.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced Thursday that more parts of the east and southeast of England will face the toughest rules -- meaning 68% of England’s population will be under tier 3, 30% in tier 2, and just 2% in the lowest tier 1.

The move is another huge blow to the hospitality industry ahead of Christmas, as tier 3 means pubs, restaurants, bars and indoor entertainment venues must close.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said the government’s job support program, which pays 80% of furloughed workers wages, will be extended by a month to the end of April. The Treasury’s loan programs will also now end in March, rather than January.

London was moved to the highest tier on Wednesday after a rapid spread of infections across the capital in recent days. It will now be followed by the nearby counties of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Hertfordshire, most of Surrey, and parts of Cambridgeshire, East Sussex and Hampshire, Hancock told the House of Commons. Cases increased by 46% in southeast England in the last week.

The vast majority of regions already in tier 3, including Greater Manchester in northwest England, will stay in that bracket -- prompting anger from local lawmakers including senior Conservative Graham Brady, who said the region has already been in “severe restrictions” for nine months.

The southwest city of Bristol and nearby north Somerset will move down to tier 2, and the West Midlands county of Herefordshire will drop to the lowest tier 1.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going ahead with plans to let people celebrate with two other households over five days at Christmas, despite doctors warning the relaxation will lead to a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The public must “exercise a high degree of personal responsibility” and “avoid contact with elderly people wherever possible,” he said on Wednesday.

Hancock said people must continue to “be cautious” as the U.K. rolls out a coronavirus vaccine.

“We’ve come so far, we mustn’t blow it now,” he told Parliament. “I regret having to take the action that we have to take. I deem it necessary and there is a strong view right across government that these actions are necessary.”

Johnson faces a looming battle with his own lawmakers when the restrictions are put to a vote at the end of January, with increasing numbers opposed to his coronavirus strategy.

Conservative MP Stephen McPartland said on Twitter it is “ridiculous” that his Hertfordshire district had been moved into tier 3. “Totally unacceptable and clearly shows I was right to vote against a second lockdown and tier system,” he wrote.

tags
top news
India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar
‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar
‘Everything but effective probe’: Kerala CM asks PM to rein in central agencies
‘Everything but effective probe’: Kerala CM asks PM to rein in central agencies
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
‘No political party appreciates me,’ tweets Kangana, explains why
‘No political party appreciates me,’ tweets Kangana, explains why
Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: Report
Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: Report
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In