Pakistan diplomat dismissed over charges of harassing woman colleague

A Pakistani diplomat was dismissed from foreign service on Sunday over charges of harassing a woman official during his stint as head of mission in Italy in 2018, Express Tribune reported.



Pakistan's Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment, Kashmala Tariq ordered the dismissal of Riyaz after the allegations of harassment were proved. He was also slapped with a fine of 50 lakh Pakistani rupees, which would be paid to the complainant, a Grade 20 officer in the Ministry of Commerce.



In her complaint, the woman said she was stationed at the Pakistani mission in Italy headed by Riaz in 2018. She claimed that the senior diplomat asked her to visit other cities in other countries, which was not related to her job profile.

She also alleged that the ambassador also forced her to keep her residence near his official home. Riyaz, who retired from foreign service and is now the president of Institute of Regional Studies, a think tank of the Pakistan foreign ministry, allegedly forced the woman to listen to his stories on a daily basis, which had objectionable content.

According to another Pakistan website Samaa TV, the woman alleged she was insulted by her boss and was forced to return to Pakistan before the completion of the three-year-term.

The ombudsmen directed that a copy of decision be sent to the ministry of foreign affairs within seven days, the Pakistan website reported.

