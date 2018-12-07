Pakistan government plans to promote religious tourism in Elum Valley revered by both Hindus and Buddhists

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakthunkhwa province plans to construct a heritage park in Elum Valley, which carries a historical significance to both the Hindus and the Buddhists, to promote religious tourism, officials said.

A fund of Rs five million has already been allocated by the government to the authorities concerned as an initial grant for preparation of feasibility report of the project, they said.

Located between the Swat and Buner districts in the KP province, Elum Valley has been a site of divinity and pilgrimage for both the Hindu and the Buddhist communities. According to Hindu belief, Lord Ram spent time meditating there during his 14 years of exile, while Buddhists believe it to be the site where a previous incarnation of Lord Buddha gave up his life.

“The Elum Valley would be made a safe abode for the followers of Hinduism and Buddhism and as well as for tourists visiting the heritage park,” said an official of the KP archaelogical department. Under the project, fencing of the entire Elum Valley would be done and a separate track would be constructed in the heritage park, the official said.

