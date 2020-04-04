e-paper
Home / World News / Pakistan records 2,700 coronavirus cases; Punjab crosses 1,000-mark

Pakistan records 2,700 coronavirus cases; Punjab crosses 1,000-mark

world Updated: Apr 04, 2020 13:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Islamabad
Punjab -- the hotspot of the viral infection in Pakistan -- reported a total of 1,072 cases(ANI)
         

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases rose to 2,708 on Saturday with the number of patients in the Punjab province, which accounts for more than half of the country’s total population, crossing the 1,000-mark.

According to the National Health Services, COVID-19 has so far claimed 40 lives, while 130 patients have recovered.

Punjab -- the hotspot of the viral infection in Pakistan -- reported a total of 1,072 cases, followed by Sindh at 839, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 343, Balochistan 175, Gilgit-Baltistan 193, Islamabad 75 and 11 cases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The viral infection in the country is rapidly spreading, despite hectic efforts by the government to curtail it, officials said. On Friday, the World Bank has approved USD 200 million in aid to Pakistan to help deal with the impact of the novel coronavirus. According to Radio Pakistan, the project titled “Pandemic Response Effectiveness in Pakistan”, will support the government to prepare and respond to the disease and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness. Asserting that no one was sure how long the COVID-19 pandemic would last, Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan on Friday announced a massive package to the construction sector to restart economy.

India likely to release Covid-19 rapid testing guidelines today
Coronavirus can spread through just breathing, talking: Scientists
800-plus foreign Jamaat workers found hiding in Delhi mosques, trigger Covid-19 alarm
‘PM will speak his mind, can’t interfere’: Mamata on ‘light the lamp’ initiative
India’s Covid-19 cases go up to 3k, largely driven by Tablighi Jamaat attendees
IIT Hyderabad-incubated startup develops low-cost ventilator
A car that emits water vapour: Is BMW’s i Hydrogen NEXT the cleanest car ever?
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
