e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Pakistan to formulate action plan to combat coronavirus

Pakistan to formulate action plan to combat coronavirus

The Express Tribune said in a report on Sunday that a new suspected case of the novel coronavirus had surfaced in Multan, taking the overall tally of fatal virus in Pakistan to five.

world Updated: Jan 29, 2020 08:56 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Islamabad
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered authorities to take necessary precautionary measures and formulate a comprehensive action to tackle the threat the deadly novel coronavirus
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered authorities to take necessary precautionary measures and formulate a comprehensive action to tackle the threat the deadly novel coronavirus(REUTERS)
         

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered authorities to take necessary precautionary measures and formulate a comprehensive action to tackle the threat the deadly novel coronavirus that has killed over 100 people in China, the epicentre of the outbreak.

In a letter sent to relevant ministries and divisions, the Prime Minister’s Office said that the spread of the virus “could not be ruled out” given the huge number of Chinese citizens in Pakistan and people frequently travelling between the two countries, The News International reported on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister has desired for immediately convening a high level inter-ministerial meeting under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the PM on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to formulate a comprehensive strategy for tackling the threat,” the letter said.

The decision of the meeting along with recommendations will be furnished to the Prime Minister’s Office within one week’s time.

The Express Tribune said in a report on Sunday that a new suspected case of the novel coronavirus had surfaced in Multan, taking the overall tally of fatal virus in Pakistan to five.

However, authorities were yet to make an official confirmation regarding the five suspected cases.

In South Asia, Sri Lanka and Nepal have registered one confirmed case each.

tags
top news
‘Running out of food, water’, say Indian students amid virus scare in China
‘Running out of food, water’, say Indian students amid virus scare in China
During budget session, MHA likely to face questions over CAA, nationwide NRC
During budget session, MHA likely to face questions over CAA, nationwide NRC
BJP internal survey says Shaheen Bagh may help boost tally in Delhi polls
BJP internal survey says Shaheen Bagh may help boost tally in Delhi polls
Body in freezer for 6 yrs, dead godman’s followers believe he’ll return
Body in freezer for 6 yrs, dead godman’s followers believe he’ll return
CIA man ‘Dark Prince’ behind Soleimani attack killed in crash?
CIA man ‘Dark Prince’ behind Soleimani attack killed in crash?
Why nurses at Pakistan hospital looked like ‘hoors’ to Imran Khan
Why nurses at Pakistan hospital looked like ‘hoors’ to Imran Khan
‘Country can’t be divided on basis of religion’: BJP lawmaker opposes CAA
‘Country can’t be divided on basis of religion’: BJP lawmaker opposes CAA
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news