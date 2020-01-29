Pakistan to formulate action plan to combat coronavirus

world

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 08:56 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered authorities to take necessary precautionary measures and formulate a comprehensive action to tackle the threat the deadly novel coronavirus that has killed over 100 people in China, the epicentre of the outbreak.

In a letter sent to relevant ministries and divisions, the Prime Minister’s Office said that the spread of the virus “could not be ruled out” given the huge number of Chinese citizens in Pakistan and people frequently travelling between the two countries, The News International reported on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister has desired for immediately convening a high level inter-ministerial meeting under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the PM on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to formulate a comprehensive strategy for tackling the threat,” the letter said.

The decision of the meeting along with recommendations will be furnished to the Prime Minister’s Office within one week’s time.

The Express Tribune said in a report on Sunday that a new suspected case of the novel coronavirus had surfaced in Multan, taking the overall tally of fatal virus in Pakistan to five.

However, authorities were yet to make an official confirmation regarding the five suspected cases.

In South Asia, Sri Lanka and Nepal have registered one confirmed case each.