Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
Pakistan:15-year-old boy abducted in Khuzdar amid rising human rights violation

ANI |
Jan 30, 2025 04:19 PM IST

Human rights activist Mahrang Baloch reports the abduction of 15-year-old Ans Ahmed by security forces in Khuzdar.

Human rights activist Mahrang Baloch has revealed that security forces abducted 15-year-old Ans Ahmed from Khuzdar. In a tweet, she stated that the child was severely abused before being taken. She has called on Khuzdar residents to join a peaceful sit-in protest demanding his immediate and safe release.

According to human rights advocate Mahrang Baloch, security agents kidnapped Ans Ahmed, 15, from Khuzdar.(ANI)
According to human rights advocate Mahrang Baloch, security agents kidnapped Ans Ahmed, 15, from Khuzdar.(ANI)

The latest wave of enforced disappearances in Balochistan has drawn sharp condemnation from Paank, a Baloch human rights organisation.

In a post on X, Paank described the abductions as an assault on the foundation of Baloch society and "a serious violation of human rights." The organisation reported that on January 26, 2025, security forces forcibly took three individuals--Naik Saal, son of Dad Bakhsh, Wajo, brother of Dad Bakhsh, and Doda, son of Saki Dad--from Tump, Kech.

On January 29, three more individuals were abducted under similar circumstances. Paank identified them as Anas s/o Ahmed from Ismailabad, Khuzdar, along with Khair Jan s/o Bayaan and Niaz Ahmed s/o Zareef from Zeerkani Jahoo, Awaran. The disappearances have plunged families across Balochistan into despair, underscoring a persistent pattern of state-led brutality.

Both Paank and Mahrang Baloch have urged global human rights organisations and governments to hold Pakistan accountable, demand an end to enforced disappearances, and push for transparency and justice.

Earlier, the extrajudicial killing of Pindok, son of Somar, by Pakistani security forces in Mazarabad, Mashkai, Awaran district, was met with fierce condemnation from Paank.

Also read: Rajasthan comedian Janvi Modi, 25, abducted from Bikaner, says mother in FIR

The organisation stated that Pindok, along with two others, Shoaib and Ayoub, was abducted on January 14, 2025, and later subjected to execution.

"On January 25, however, Pindok's body was handed over to his family," Paank revealed. The case highlights the widespread human rights violations in Balochistan, including extrajudicial executions, torture, and enforced disappearances.



Thursday, January 30, 2025
