Prince Harry and King Charles III may reunite this year, astrologist predicts

Prince Harry and King Charles III did not spend Christmas together in 2024 but astrologist Inbaal Honigman predicts, “There’s a lovely reunion of Harry and Meghan with the royals this year.” Report reveals rift between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and King Charles over security and funding(AP)

“In 2025, King Charles will appear with both his sons at an important ceremony, all joined by their wives afterwards,” Honigman told Daily Star.

“This is in aid of a special cause which all three are passionate about, and they wish to present a united front and share a warming message about the importance of families.”

Tensions between Harry and his family escalated following his move to California, US, in 2020 and the release of his memoir, Spare. Despite this, Honigman remains optimistic: “No storm lasts forever.”

“I envision Harry, Meghan, and their children returning to the U.K. as a family to partake in an important royal occasion together,” she said.

Real reason Sussexes turned down UK Christmas invite

While Harry remains distant from King Charles and Prince William, he has maintained a close relationship with Princess Diana's family, the Spencers. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Ok! Magazine earlier, “Harry is fostering contacts with the Spencers because they supported the Invictus service at St Paul's, and we know that there's contact there and closeness that there doesn't seem to be with the royal family except with Eugenie in [Portugal].”

“It didn’t make a whole deal of sense when they only met for half an hour the first time when he came over immediately,” he said, adding, “When the king meets David Beckham and not Harry, it speaks for itself.”

The strained relationship has been compounded by Harry’s portrayal of the U.K. as unsafe. In the 2024 documentary Tabloids on Trial, Harry explained why his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, haven’t visited the U.K. since 2022. “It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry stated.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told Fox News Digital, “The general feeling is that it would’ve just created an unwarranted atmosphere, and Christmas isn’t about that. Christmas is about everybody being happy and getting on with each other.”