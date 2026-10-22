Researchers tested a two-stage process to turn dog feces into hydrogen and methane, but found single-stage processing more economical

Dog droppings are a common urban waste problem, and disposing of them can create challenges for owners and municipal cleaning agencies. Scientists are studying whether this waste can be used to recover energy rather than simply discarded. One such study by Karla Cruz-Torres, Martín Barragán-Trinidad, and Dulce María Arias-Lizárraga, published in the Biochemical Engineering Journal on Feb. 1, 2026, examined whether dog feces could be used to produce hydrogen and methane through biological waste processing. Researchers found that dog feces can produce hydrogen and methane through biological processing. But in tests, single-stage digestion of untreated wet waste offered the best economic balance. (AI-generated/ChatGPT)

The team conducted experiments comparing single-stage and two-stage processing technologies using wet dog feces, both with and without acid pretreatment. The researchers investigated whether producing two fuels from one waste stream would deliver enough additional energy to justify the extra costs. Their results showed that although the two-stage process could generate both fuels, single-stage processing of untreated wet feces offered the best balance between energy recovery and cost among the methods tested.

How the two-stage process works To produce biofuels, the researchers used anaerobic digestion, a biological process in which microorganisms break down organic material without oxygen. The process releases biogas containing methane and carbon dioxide and can be used to recover energy from organic waste. In the two-stage system, the first stage, called acidogenesis, involves the breakdown of organic matter and the production of hydrogen. The remaining organic material then undergoes anaerobic digestion in the second stage, producing methane.

This arrangement allows researchers to investigate whether two fuels can be recovered from a single waste stream. However, an additional treatment stage also brings extra operating demands that can affect the system's overall efficiency and cost. Comparing the two-stage setup with a simpler digestion process helped the researchers assess whether the additional steps offered an economic advantage.

The team also tested dilute-acid pretreatment, which changes organic material before biological processing. Although pretreatment improved energy recovery in the two-stage system, it did not reduce the cost of producing methane. This distinction matters because an increase in energy output does not necessarily translate into a cheaper or more practical process.

The study's techno-economic analysis indicated that the two-stage process did not provide the best economic balance. The authors found that single-stage anaerobic digestion using fresh, untreated wet dog feces was the most economical option among the methods tested under the experimental conditions.