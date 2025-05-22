Russia reportedly disowned Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. What's next for the prankster?

Russian-American YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is facing serious trouble in the Philippines. Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a Russian-American YouTuber, is detained in the Philippines for disruptive behavior.(X/DILG)

Following the arrest of a Russian-American prankster, Russia’s top diplomat there has suggested Russian tourists follow all Philippine laws. Russian Ambassador Marat Pavlov in Manila during a Victory Day reception said, “They (Russians) are obliged to be in conformity with the law of the country they are staying in,” per GMA News Online.

The 33-year-old prankster, whose YouTube channel has over 10 million subscribers, was arrested in April for harassing Filipinos during his shoot in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

ALSO READ| Vitaly Zdorovetskiy case: Here's what will happen to Russian YouTuber after deportation halt

Philippines detains Vitaly over criminal charges, blocks deportation

Zdorovetskiy was declared an “undesirable foreign national” by Philippine immigration authorities and is currently detained at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig. His deportation has been delayed as he faces multiple criminal charges, potentially carrying a sentence of up to 24 years in prison if convicted.

“He will remain there for now in the Bureau of Immigration detention facility in Muntinlupa while he awaits his trial here. We will not deport him. He will be held accountable under the law here in the Philippines,” Philippines Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said in a press statement.

He added that while most of the estimated 5,000 Russians living in the Philippines are “really disciplined,” he hoped others, including diplomats and travellers, would adhere to local rules and customs.

Pavlov also stressed that future cases involving Russian nationals should be handled “discreetly,” saying, “It should be put and resolved in a quiet manner without so many publicity, that is my view.”

ALSO READ| Vitaly Zdorovetskiy faces up to 24 years in Philippines' jail: Will Russia step in to free him?

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy snubs embassy's help

Interestingly, Zdorovetskiy has reportedly not responded to the Russian Embassy’s offer of assistance. Pavlov confirmed that embassy officials are coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration regarding his case, but implied that the prankster may be on his own.

Pavlov also cautioned, “We hope that Russian visitors will not face discrimination.”

Filipino President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. expressed disappointment in Vitaly’s actions, stating the country “will not tolerate bullying committed by foreigners.”