Home / World News / Russia successfully test launches heavy lift space rocket after long hiatus

Russia successfully test launches heavy lift space rocket after long hiatus

Roscosmos has suffered a series of setbacks and corruption scandals in recent years, including during the construction of the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

world Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 14:22 IST
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Moscow
First test-launched in 2014, Angara A5 space rocket is being developed to replace the Proton M as Russia’s heavy lift rocket, capable of carrying payloads bigger than 20 tonnes into orbit.
Russia on Monday successfully test launched its heavy lift Angara A5 space rocket after a six-year hiatus in a project President Vladimir Putin describes as having huge significance for national security.

First test-launched in 2014, it is being developed to replace the Proton M as Russia’s heavy lift rocket, capable of carrying payloads bigger than 20 tonnes into orbit. A launch pad for the new rocket is due to open in 2021.

The Angara has however been dogged by manufacturing delays and technical issues, including the discovery last year of a defect in its engines that scientists said could destroy it in flight.

The defence ministry and space agency Roscosmos said Monday’s launch, from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the country’s northwest, had been successful however.

Roscosmos has suffered a series of setbacks and corruption scandals in recent years, including during the construction of the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the country’s far east where contractors were accused of stealing state funds.

India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Apple investigating Wistron facility in India after violence
In photos: Snowfall in northern India, subzero temperatures in parts of J-K
Shot by terrorists, PDP leader’s personal security officer succumbs to injuries
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
