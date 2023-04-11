Russia's Wagner boss says his forces control over 80% of Ukraine's Bakhmut
Reuters |
Apr 11, 2023 07:31 PM IST
Bakhmut, a small eastern city in eastern Ukraine, has for months been the target of a major Russian offensive.
The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in a video posted on Tuesday that his forces controlled more than 80% of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
Bakhmut, a small eastern city in eastern Ukraine, has for months been the target of a major Russian offensive and has seen the heaviest fighting in the nearly 14-month war.
