Yunus aide says Bangladesh student leaders reached out two days before Hasina's ouster

Former interim government spokesperson Shafiqul Alam has claimed that student leaders reached out to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus through a news agency journalist just two days before then prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka on August 5, 2024, suggesting that plans to bring Yunus to power may have taken shape before Hasina's sudden departure from Bangladesh. Plan to bring Yunus to power began before Hasina’s ouster, said an aide of Yunus. (HT_PRINT) In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Alam said Qadaruddin Shishir, who was then the editor of a prominent international news agency's Dhaka fact-check team, acted as a link between the student leaders and Yunus. According to Alam, Shishir made the initial approach to the Nobel Peace Prize laureate on behalf of the students and facilitated the first discussions about his possible role in leading an interim government. There was no immediate response from Shishir on Alam's Facebook claim. ALSO READ | Ex-Bangladesh Air Force officer linked to Sheikh Hasina fleeing video found dead in river How Yunus was approached Alam said student leaders needed a trusted intermediary to contact Yunus and invite him to lead the country in a post-Hasina scenario. “When student leaders wanted to reach out to Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus and invite him to head the interim government in a post-Hasina scenario, they needed a trusted bridge-builder. Qadaruddin Shishir stepped up to fulfill that critical role,” Alam wrote.

Yunus' aide's Facebook post. (Shafiqul Alam/Facebook)

He said Shishir handled the sensitive operation in complete secrecy, with only a handful of trusted individuals aware of the discussions. “It was Shishir who first approached the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner on behalf of the student leaders and facilitated the initial talks between the two parties,” Alam added. “Hasina would remain in power for two more days, yet her brutal security machine—notorious for mass killings and abductions—never caught a whisper of it. Had they discovered what was happening, the Yunus-era diplomat wrote, adding that Shishir and our the entire news agency team would likely have ended up in an Aynaghar (house of mirrors secret prison)," the post read. ALSO READ | 'They can kill, arrest or torture me': Sheikh Hasina says she's ready for Bangladesh return despite risks involved Aynaghar is the name associated with a secret detention facility in Bangladesh linked to allegations of enforced disappearances during Hasina’s rule. Alam also praised Shishir for remaining calm during the political turmoil. He claimed the journalist had quietly begun collecting video evidence of killings allegedly committed by the government.