Study shows 99% on Indonesia's most populous island have Covid antibodies
Almost all residents of Indonesia's most populous island of Java have antibodies against Covid-19, owing to a combination of prior infection and vaccination against the virus, a government-commissioned survey showed.
The March study of 2,100 people, conducted on Java, home to 150 million people, and Bali, Indonesia's top tourism destination, revealed 99.2% of people had Covid antibodies, a 6 percentage point increase from a December survey.
Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia, which conducted the survey with the health ministry, on Monday told Reuters the antibody levels in the latest survey were higher due to a wider booster shot rollout, as recipients had stronger protection.
Indonesia's daily case numbers have decreased significantly since a spike in February driven by the Omicron variant. About 60% of its 270 million people have been vaccinated against Covid.
Pandu said the stronger antibodies may explain the faster rate at which Omicron variant infections declined in Indonesia.
The December study, of 22,000 people, was conducted nationwide and showed 86% of Indonesians had antibodies.
The world's largest Muslim-majority nation has recently loosened many of its pandemic restrictions, including waiving quarantine for foreign tourists and lifting a two-year ban on the mass exodus tradition during the Muslim holiday season of Eid al-Fitr.
Health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin on Monday said the survey was a factor in the government's assessment that the holiday "can go smoothly without bringing negative impacts on our people".
-
Two captured British fighters appear on Russian state TV, ask to be swapped
Two British fighters captured in Ukraine by Russian forces appeared on Moscow's state TV and have asked to be swapped with a pro-Russian politician who is currently being held by Ukrainian authorities, Reuters reported. "We look to exchange myself and Aiden Aslin for Mr Medvedchuk. Obviously I would really appreciate your help in this matter," he said, saying he spoke a little Russian and had been treated well.
-
US, South Korea urge North Korea's return to talks after missile tests
The US special envoy for North Korea said Monday that Washington and Seoul agreed on the need for a strong response to Pyongyang's recent spate of missile tests, though they remain open to dialogue with the country. Sung Kim flew to South Korea on for talks two days after North Korea conducted a new type of missile test in its 13th round of weapons firing this year. South Korean nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk urged North Korea to return to talks.
-
200,000 risk losing jobs in Moscow over sanctions: Mayor
Around 200,000 employees of foreign companies in Moscow could lose their jobs due to sanctions over Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, the city's mayor said on Monday. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said authorities had last week approved a $41-million programme to support employment in the Russian capital. Sobyanin said the newly approved programme was expected to support more than 58,000 people who have lost their jobs. Around 12,500 of them will undergo retraining, he added.
-
'Ukraine resistance has severely tested Russian forces': UK on Mariupol fighting
The United Kingdom's defence ministry on Monday, in its latest updates on the situation in Ukraine, said the resistance by the war-hit nation “has severely tested the Russian forces” and “has diverted men and material”. “Russian commanders will be concerned by the time it is taking to subdue Mariupol,” it added. The UK further said that the “effort to capture Mariupol has come at significant cost to its residents.”
-
6 killed after 5 'powerful' Russian missile strikes in Ukraine's Lviv
Ukraine faced fresh onslaught from Russia in Lyiv as five powerful missiles struck the western city while a fight was also intensifying in the strategic port city of Mariupol, which according to Moscow, has been cleared. Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi took to Facebook on Monday to report multiple missile strikes in Lviv. “Five missiles struck the city,” he said as per news agency AP.
