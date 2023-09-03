News / World News / Tropical storm Gert to be absorbed by Idalia early next week: US hurricane center

Tropical storm Gert to be absorbed by Idalia early next week: US hurricane center

Reuters |
Sep 03, 2023 02:35 AM IST

Gert was about 710 miles (1,140 km) east-southeast of Bermuda in the Atlantic Ocean late on Saturday, the Miami-based forecaster said in an advisory.

Tropical storm Gert is forecast to move more quickly and become absorbed by former hurricane Idalia early next week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.

A woman walks on a flooded street as Storm Idalia makes landfall(Reuters)
A woman walks on a flooded street as Storm Idalia makes landfall(Reuters)

Gert was about 710 miles (1,140 km) east-southeast of Bermuda in the Atlantic Ocean late on Saturday, the Miami-based forecaster said in an advisory.

"A faster northward to north-northeast motion is expected to continue today into Monday before dissipation later that day", the hurricane center said.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out