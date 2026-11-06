At 18, Michael Dell started his computer business at UT Austin; it recorded $6 million in first-year sales

Michael Dell's venture into computers began long before he entered college, when he was just a teenager in Houston, Texas. His interest in business eventually led him to start a computer venture while attending the University of Texas in Austin. Founded in 1984, PC’s Limited recorded approximately $6 million in sales during its first year of operations, according to the Handbook of Texas from the Texas State Historical Association. Michael Dell’s early business ventures included trading stamps and selling newspaper subscriptions. At college, he began upgrading and selling computers from his dorm room. (REUTERS)

Dell was 18 when he registered PC's Limited in January 1984, while he was a freshman at the University of Texas at Austin. He had started by selling computer components and assembling customized systems, an early venture that later grew into a company competing with established computer manufacturers. His business model focused on selling directly to consumers, allowing them to buy computers at lower prices.

From youth entrepreneurship to founding a college business Dell was born on February 23, 1965, in Houston. The Texas State Historical Association's account describes his early interest in business. At 13, he was trading stamps through mail order. At 16, he was selling subscriptions for the Houston Post through phone calls. Within a year, he was salesman of the month and earned $18,000 a year through direct-mail marketing to couples.

In his biography for the Academy of Achievement, Dell recalled that at age 15, he bought an Apple computer and disassembled it to see how the parts were connected. His parents encouraged him to study medicine, and he initially intended to pursue that field when he enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin. But his growing interest in computers made him abandon his previous plans for education.

As a freshman, Dell started selling computer disk drives and memory upgrades from his dorm room. The Academy of Achievement's biography explains that he bought unsold IBM personal computers from retailers, installed memory and disk drives in them, and sold them at prices that were 10% to 15% less than the retail prices. His initial capital was $1,000.

As orders increased, Dell moved from his dorm room to assembling computers in an apartment. Dell saw the chance to give customers the freedom to choose the configuration for their computers at competitive rates.