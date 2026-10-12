Columbus Day 2026: Are banks open today? Is the US stock market trading on October 12? Check holiday details
Columbus Day 2026: Are banks open today? Check if US stock markets and bond markets are open on October 12 and find the next market holidays in 2026.
The US bond market will remain closed on Monday, October 12, for the holiday. Unlike the stock market, bond trading will not take place that day, according to the holiday schedule released by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).
Columbus Day is observed on the second Monday of October. In 2026, it falls on October 12. The US has observed it as a federal holiday since 1892, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Celebrations include parades across the country that highlight Italian-American culture and pride.
Columbus Day 2026: Why is October 12 a holiday?
Indigenous Peoples’ Day is observed on the same date. Former US President Joe Biden issued the first presidential proclamation for Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2021. The move followed years of criticism of Christopher Columbus’ treatment of Native Americans, according to USA Today and the Biden White House’s archived proclamation.
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Indigenous Peoples’ Day is not a federal holiday. Although it falls on the same day as Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is recognised as a holiday in some US cities and states. Recognition and observance can vary by location.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day: What to know
Wall Street will continue regular trading after Columbus Day. The US stock markets will remain open on October 12 and continue regular business until the next scheduled market closure in November, according to USA Today.
The next scheduled US stock market holiday is Thanksgiving. The stock market will close on Thursday, November 26, 2026, for Thanksgiving. The following scheduled closure will be on Friday, December 25, for Christmas, according to the US stock market’s 2026 holiday schedule.
Are banks open on Columbus Day 2026?
Columbus Day is a federal holiday, so many banks may close their branches. However, bank opening hours can vary by institution and location. Customers should check with their individual banks to confirm whether local branches are open on October 12.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More