Columbus Day 2026: Are banks open today? Is the US stock market trading on October 12? Check holiday details

The US bond market will remain closed on Monday, October 12, for the holiday. Unlike the stock market, bond trading will not take place that day, according to the holiday schedule released by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). US stock market and bank holiday schedule for Columbus Day on October 12, 2026. (Pixabay)

Columbus Day is observed on the second Monday of October. In 2026, it falls on October 12. The US has observed it as a federal holiday since 1892, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Celebrations include parades across the country that highlight Italian-American culture and pride.

Columbus Day 2026: Why is October 12 a holiday? Indigenous Peoples’ Day is observed on the same date. Former US President Joe Biden issued the first presidential proclamation for Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2021. The move followed years of criticism of Christopher Columbus’ treatment of Native Americans, according to USA Today and the Biden White House’s archived proclamation.

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Indigenous Peoples’ Day is not a federal holiday. Although it falls on the same day as Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is recognised as a holiday in some US cities and states. Recognition and observance can vary by location.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day: What to know Wall Street will continue regular trading after Columbus Day. The US stock markets will remain open on October 12 and continue regular business until the next scheduled market closure in November, according to USA Today.

The next scheduled US stock market holiday is Thanksgiving. The stock market will close on Thursday, November 26, 2026, for Thanksgiving. The following scheduled closure will be on Friday, December 25, for Christmas, according to the US stock market’s 2026 holiday schedule.