‘Crank That’ to Presidential candidate? Soulja Boy’s 2028 White House bid sparks Kanye comparisons, AI jokes

Rapper Soulja Boy has set social media buzzing after announcing that he is exploring a run for President of the United States in 2028. The “Crank That” hitmaker shared a statement outlining four policy priorities: economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, education, and the future of technology and artificial intelligence. Rapper Soulja Boy says he is exploring a 2028 presidential run focused on economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, education and AI. (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

The announcement has led to thousands of reactions across X.

The announcement immediately drew comparisons with Kanye West (Ye), who launched presidential campaigns in 2020 and again announced plans for 2024, making Soulja Boy the latest rapper to publicly express White House ambitions.

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Soulja Boy said he is ‘exploring’ public service Soulja Boy announced his intentions in a post on Instagram. “A new chapter. A bigger vision. A commitment to creating opportunities for the next generation.”

The rapper also wrote, “From music to business to technology, I’ve always believed in thinking bigger and challenging what’s possible.”

The rapper also wrote, “From music to business to technology, I’ve always believed in thinking bigger and challenging what’s possible.”

He stopped short of formally declaring his candidacy, instead saying he is “exploring what it means to bring that same vision to public service.”