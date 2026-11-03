PRAGUE, - A Prague court ruled on Monday that a Chinese man suspected of espionage in the Czech Republic was not guilty and ordered his release, the news agency CTK reported. Czech court acquits and releases Chinese man accused of spying, news agency says

The man, who had worked in Prague as a journalist, was arrested in January, accused of building up connections with Czech officials and collecting information that may be harmful to the Czech Republic.

But a court ruled that his activity was not criminal, CTK said.

A state attorney appealed both the ruling and the release from custody, sending the case to a higher court, CTK said. Yang Yiming, who had denied wrongdoing, was not ordered to remain in the country, but his lawyer said he was not planning to leave at the moment, it said.

Yang, who Czech media said was a reporter for a Communist Party-affiliated newspaper, had been charged with conducting "unauthorised activity for a foreign power".

Chinese authorities had demanded the release of the man while commenting on the June detention of a Czech citizen in China.

The Czech man has been held in China on suspicion of national security offences, Chinese officials said.

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka has said the cases were unrelated.

Beijing and Prague ​have signalled a warming ⁠of diplomatic ties in recent months after tensions under the previous Czech administration due to its strong ties with Taiwan, the ​democratically governed island claimed by China.

The Czech government in ​power since last ⁠December has sought a more pragmatic relationship with Beijing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.