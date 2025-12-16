Did Rob Reiner call for Trump to go to prison? Truth behind resurfaced post shared by Laura Loomer

In the aftermath of the murders of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, Laura Loomer has shared a screenshot of what appears to be an X post the famed director shared about Donald Trump. Loomer shared the post at a time when President Trump is under fire for his comments on Reiner after his tragic death. Did Rob Reiner call for Trump to go to prison? Truth behind resurfaced image(REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci, Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg)

The post, purportedly shared by Reiner in the past, reads, “Until Trump goes to prison I will no longer be posting on Twitter. I've had it with the insults and put downs. Fu** all of you MAGA a****les.”

Loomer captioned the screenshot of the post, “Rob Reiner was a loser. Naturally, his son was also a loser, and he got addicted to drugs and allegedly murdered his parents. Looks like Rob should’ve spent more time parenting & less time spreading Russia conspiracy hoaxes about President Trump. I stand with President Trump.”

Truth behind the resurfaced screenshot

The screenshot, purportedly showing a post published via Reiner’s official account (@roberiner) on January 20, 2023, is fabricated, Reuters previously reported. The post appears to be a digital creation and not a real post by Reiner, the outlet reported.

The screenshot was widely circulated in 2023:

In fact, Reiner himself wrote beneath one of the posts, “This is not my account”. That post appears to have been removed now.

Further, an advanced search via Reiner’s X account revealed that no such post (archive.is/wip/DtEqW) was shared by him. The post is also not viewable via achieved versions of Reiner’s X account saved on January 20 (here), (here).

A Google advanced search also revealed that no media publications reported on Reiner making such a comment. The image, in fact, was possibly altered from an authentic tweet that was published by Reiner on the exact same date and time (in Pacific time, 9:23 am) that reads, “Until Trump is Indicted for leading a Deadly Insurrection to Overthrow the United States Government, our Democracy will not be restored”.

Therefore, the screenshot shared by Loomer spreads a fake narrative, and Reiner did not write the post in question. An authentic post that he did share that day at the same time as the fabricated screenshot called for Trump to be indicted.

A community note under Loomer’s X post says “Rob Reiner did not send that tweet,” and redirects users to the Reuters fact check article.

Why is Donald Trump under fire?

Trump is being widely criticized for a post about Reiner that many found insensitive and disrespectful after his death. “A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” the US President wrote on Truth Social.

Trump added, “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

Reiner and his wife were found dead inside their Brentwood home. Los Angeles police said in a statement that their son, Nick Reiner, is “responsible” for the deaths. Nick has been arrested, according to CNN.

Nick, 32, is now being held in administrative segregation and on suicide watch. He is behind bars at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, law enforcement sources told TMZ. He has been arrested on murder charges and is being held without bail.

Reiner was involved in political and social causes too, besides entertainment. He was deeply involved in early childhood development and anti-smoking initiatives. In fact, his activism in California led to the creation of First 5 California, a program aimed at supporting children's health and education.

Reiner was passionate about liberal causes and co-founded the American Foundation for Equal Rights, and even joined the Social Responsibility Task Force. He was a member of the Advisory Board of the Committee to Investigate Russia.