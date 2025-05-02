Do US citizens need a visa to visit Japan? Know entry requirements

US citizens with their US passports don’t need to apply for a visa for short-term visits to Japan. US citizens who visit Japan for up to 90 days don’t require a visa to enter or roam around the country. For brief travels to Japan, US residents holding US passports are exempt from applying for a visa. US nationals are not required to get a visa in order to enter or travel across Japan for stays of up to 90 days.(Unsplash/representative )

However, as travel regulations and restrictions are subject to change with little notice, the US Embassy urges US citizens who are considering travelling to Japan to carefully go through the information available from the Government of Japan.

Travellers who want to know if they are eligible for travel or not should reach out to their nearest Japanese Embassy or Consulate to gather more personalised information at Embassies, Consulates and Permanent Missions

Carrying your passport

During your visit to Japan, be sure to carry your passport at all times as it is a legal requirement for all travellers. Local police in the city you visit may ask to check your identification, which should be valid during your stay.

What to do if your passport is stolen/lost?

The US Embassy is always ready to help you replace passports that are lost or stolen during your travel. Although they cannot issue passports outside of their business hours, you can find more information at Replacing a Lost/Stolen Passport

Several common medications and drugs that are sold in the US are illegal in Japan, regardless of whether you have a valid prescription for them. If you bring them with you to the country, you will risk arrest and detention by the Japanese authorities.

Although there is no list of prohibited substances in Japan, there is comprehensive information about the types of medications that are illegal in Japan. Visit the website of Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare at Information for those who are bringing medicines for personal use into Japan.