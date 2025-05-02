Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Do US citizens need a visa to visit Japan? Know entry requirements

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2025 03:36 AM IST

US citizens visiting Japan for short term don't need a visa. Passport must be valid – Read this before travelling

US citizens with their US passports don’t need to apply for a visa for short-term visits to Japan. US citizens who visit Japan for up to 90 days don’t require a visa to enter or roam around the country.

For brief travels to Japan, US residents holding US passports are exempt from applying for a visa. US nationals are not required to get a visa in order to enter or travel across Japan for stays of up to 90 days.(Unsplash/representative )
For brief travels to Japan, US residents holding US passports are exempt from applying for a visa. US nationals are not required to get a visa in order to enter or travel across Japan for stays of up to 90 days.(Unsplash/representative )

Also read: Passport office security guard refuses entry to youngster wearing shorts, sparks debate

However, as travel regulations and restrictions are subject to change with little notice, the US Embassy urges US citizens who are considering travelling to Japan to carefully go through the information available from the Government of Japan.

Travellers who want to know if they are eligible for travel or not should reach out to their nearest Japanese Embassy or Consulate to gather more personalised information at Embassies, Consulates and Permanent Missions

Carrying your passport

During your visit to Japan, be sure to carry your passport at all times as it is a legal requirement for all travellers. Local police in the city you visit may ask to check your identification, which should be valid during your stay.

What to do if your passport is stolen/lost?

The US Embassy is always ready to help you replace passports that are lost or stolen during your travel. Although they cannot issue passports outside of their business hours, you can find more information at Replacing a Lost/Stolen Passport

Several common medications and drugs that are sold in the US are illegal in Japan, regardless of whether you have a valid prescription for them. If you bring them with you to the country, you will risk arrest and detention by the Japanese authorities.

Also read: Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan ‘temporarily relieved’ of duties after hiding illegal immigrant inside her courthouse

Although there is no list of prohibited substances in Japan, there is comprehensive information about the types of medications that are illegal in Japan. Visit the website of Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare at Information for those who are bringing medicines for personal use into Japan.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Do US citizens need a visa to visit Japan? Know entry requirements
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On