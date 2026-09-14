Dominick Bianchi cause of death: Missing newlywed East Greenbush man found dead in wooded area

The East Greenbush Police Department on Sunday night announced that Dominick Bianchi, who had been reported missing on Tuesday, has been found deceased in a wooded area. The newlywed from upstate New York has been unaccounted for since last week. The East Greenbush Police confirmed that missing man Dominick Bianchi was found dead in the woods. His family noted struggles with mental health and diabetes.

Bianchi, 35, was last seen on Tuesday morning at his residence in East Greenbush, located just south of Albany, where he left his cellphone, wallet, and vehicle behind.

Dominick Bianchi cause of death revealed? The cause of death of Bianchi has not been disclosed at this time.

The department conveyed its condolences to Dominick's family, friends, and all people impacted by this tragedy.

Additionally, they expressed heartfelt appreciation to the members of the community who offered assistance, information, and support during the investigation.

“The East Greenbush Police Department extends its deepest condolences to Dominick’s family, loved ones, and all those affected by this tragic loss. Our thoughts are with them as they navigate this incredibly difficult time,” the department stated. “At this time, we respectfully ask that the privacy of Dominick’s family and loved ones be honored as they grieve and begin to process this tremendous loss.”

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Dominick Bianchi: All on type 1 diabetes and mental health The department concluded by requesting that the privacy of Dominick’s family and loved ones be respected as they mourn and start to come to terms with this significant loss.

Bianchi's spouse, Julianna Zyra, whom he wed only a few months ago, had implored her husband to return home — and disclosed that he had been facing challenges with his mental health lately.

Additionally, he battled type 1 diabetes, and his family members expressed concern that he might not have his insulin with him.

The police, who requested that residents inspect their properties and surveillance cameras for any indications of Bianchi, expressed their "sincere gratitude" for the assistance provided.