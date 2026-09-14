Dominick Bianchi cause of death: Missing newlywed East Greenbush man found dead in wooded area
Dominick Bianchi, a 35-year-old man reported missing in East Greenbush, has been found deceased in a wooded area.
The East Greenbush Police Department on Sunday night announced that Dominick Bianchi, who had been reported missing on Tuesday, has been found deceased in a wooded area. The newlywed from upstate New York has been unaccounted for since last week.
Bianchi, 35, was last seen on Tuesday morning at his residence in East Greenbush, located just south of Albany, where he left his cellphone, wallet, and vehicle behind.
Dominick Bianchi cause of death revealed?
The cause of death of Bianchi has not been disclosed at this time.
The department conveyed its condolences to Dominick's family, friends, and all people impacted by this tragedy.
Additionally, they expressed heartfelt appreciation to the members of the community who offered assistance, information, and support during the investigation.
“The East Greenbush Police Department extends its deepest condolences to Dominick’s family, loved ones, and all those affected by this tragic loss. Our thoughts are with them as they navigate this incredibly difficult time,” the department stated. “At this time, we respectfully ask that the privacy of Dominick’s family and loved ones be honored as they grieve and begin to process this tremendous loss.”
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Dominick Bianchi: All on type 1 diabetes and mental health
The department concluded by requesting that the privacy of Dominick’s family and loved ones be respected as they mourn and start to come to terms with this significant loss.
Bianchi's spouse, Julianna Zyra, whom he wed only a few months ago, had implored her husband to return home — and disclosed that he had been facing challenges with his mental health lately.
Additionally, he battled type 1 diabetes, and his family members expressed concern that he might not have his insulin with him.
The police, who requested that residents inspect their properties and surveillance cameras for any indications of Bianchi, expressed their "sincere gratitude" for the assistance provided.
Dominick Bianchi family issues statement
Bianchi's father-in-law provided the following statement to NEWS10 upon hearing about Bianchi's death.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More