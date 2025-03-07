Donald Trump to release reports on his Pennsylvania assassination attempt

President Donald Trump has announced that he “will be releasing” reports about Thomas Matthew Crooks, who tried to assassinate him at the Pennsylvania rally. US President Donald Trump speaks during an executive order signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

During a press conference, a reporter questioned him, “Why do you think we don't know more about the guy who shot you in the ear?”

Trump responded, “We can no longer blame Biden for that one. They are giving me a report next week sometime. And I do believe I'll be releasing it.”

“A lot of people have asked that question. You had one guy who had three apps, two of which were foreign.”

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}