Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Donald Trump to release reports on his Pennsylvania assassination attempt

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 07, 2025 04:46 AM IST

Donald Trump revealed plans to release reports on Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man who shot him in the ear at the Pennsylvania rally.

President Donald Trump has announced that he “will be releasing” reports about Thomas Matthew Crooks, who tried to assassinate him at the Pennsylvania rally.

US President Donald Trump speaks during an executive order signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump speaks during an executive order signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

During a press conference, a reporter questioned him, “Why do you think we don't know more about the guy who shot you in the ear?”

Trump responded, “We can no longer blame Biden for that one. They are giving me a report next week sometime. And I do believe I'll be releasing it.”

“A lot of people have asked that question. You had one guy who had three apps, two of which were foreign.”

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
