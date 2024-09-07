Elon Musk reacts to video featuring Indians taking dangerous ‘donkey route’ to enter US: ‘They are not wrong’ because…

Elon Musk, who has raised concerns regarding influx of undocumented immigrants in American cities like New York, responded to a video, featuring Indian citizens taking dangerous ‘donkey route’ to enter the United States. According to Elon Musk, he is a staunch supporter of increased and faster legal immigration for those who fulfill specific requirements.(REUTERS)

According to the Tesla CEO, he is a staunch supporter of increased and faster legal immigration for those who fulfill specific requirements.

A video posted by End of Wokeness on X, formerly Twitter, with caption “Your new neighbours are on the way” shows several illegal immigrants, including Indians, making their way to US cities such as California, Texas and New York.

Reposting the video, Musk wrote: “They’re not wrong,” adding that “the financial incentives are so strong to go to California and New York, that most of Earth should move there.”

The SpaceX CEO's post, which has garnered over 37.7 million views, drew mixed reactions from his followers.

When one of the X user highlighted that his son “is still waiting patiently to come into this country legally”, Musk replied, “Yeah, legal immigration is totally broken. Should be smooth and easy.”

Collin Rugg, co-owner of Trending Politics, wrote: “NYC: “Please stop coming to our city. Also NYC: Here is free money on your new debit card.”

“Yeah, until they realize the taxes are higher than the rent and sanity’s in short supply,” one more chimed in.

Aaronn Bastani, co-founder of Novara Media, called Musk's tweet “dumb”, mentioning that California, which hosts around 39 million people, would have 5th largest nominal GDP on Earth as a country.

“Its home to *5* companies worth $1 trillion+ (Europe has zero). It has best year round weather anywhere on Earth. It has 3 of the top 12 universities on the planet. Dumb tweet,” he wrote.

Also Read: Elon Musk drops his bold look for Department of Govt Efficiency after Trump's Cabinet offer: Netizens say ‘HELL Yes!’

Panama deports 130 irregular migrants from India

In accordance with a repatriations agreement reached with the US in July, Panama on Friday deported 130 irregular migrants from India. They had infiltrated the nation through the hostile Darien jungle. Under the terms of the agreement, this was the first such deportation outside of the Americas and the fourth in general. With the intention of lowering unauthorised crossings at its own southern border, the US promised to provide $6 million for the repatriation of migrants from the Central American country.

Roger Mojica, Panama's director of migration, informed reporters that the Indians were sent to New Delhi on a charter airplane, AFP reported. During the news conference, US security attaché for Central America Marlen Pineiro expressed Washington's gratitude to the Panamanian government for their unwavering assistance, stressing that irregular migration was unsustainable.

The Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama has emerged as a major route for migrants heading overland from South America through Central America and Mexico to the US.