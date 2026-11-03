Florida flooding: 18 polling sites relocated across seven counties; here's what voters need to know before casting ballots

The changes were announced before polling stations opened at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3, as authorities worked to ensure that flooding would not prevent residents from exercising their right to vote.

According to the Florida Secretary of State’s office, the affected polling locations are spread across Brevard, Highlands, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties. Voters will be directed to temporary alternatives, including community centres, town halls, church buildings and council chambers.

Severe flooding across parts of Florida has forced election officials to relocate 18 polling sites ahead of Election Day, raising concerns about voting access as residents prepare to cast their ballots in several closely watched political contests.

Why were Florida polling sites moved, and when are polls open?

Why were Florida polling sites moved, and when are polls open?

How can Florida voters check their temporary polling location?

How can Florida voters check their temporary polling location?

Which Florida counties have polling locations relocated because of flooding?

Which Florida counties have polling locations relocated because of flooding?

Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Tim Bobanic said the decision to move polling locations was necessary to protect both voters and election workers amid unusually severe weather conditions.

"For the safety and security of our election workers and the voters of Brevard, it is necessary to relocate a couple of precinct polling locations due to these unprecedented circumstances," Bobanic said in a statement.

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The flooding has affected road access and disrupted normal operations in several communities. In Brevard County, for example, some precincts have been reassigned to New Shiloh Christian Center, Joseph N. Davis Community Center and Palm Bay City Hall's council chambers.

Other changes include moving polling locations in St. Lucie County to facilities such as the Port St. Lucie Community Center and Tradition Town Hall.

Election officials have urged voters to verify their assigned polling locations before travelling, as further adjustments may become necessary depending on weather conditions.

DeSantis declares State of Emergency after heavy rainfall The polling disruptions followed a state of emergency declared by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday.

Heavy rainfall triggered widespread flooding, turning some roads into waterlogged stretches and leaving vehicles partially submerged. The dangerous conditions also raised concerns about transportation, public safety and access to essential services.

DeSantis' Executive Order 26-227 covered seven counties: Brevard, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie. The order authorised state agencies to coordinate emergency response and recovery efforts.

The flooding created an additional challenge for election administrators, who had to arrange alternative voting facilities while ensuring that polling operations could continue on schedule.

When do Florida polls close? Florida polling stations are scheduled to remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

With flooding creating additional challenges for election officials, voters in affected counties should check their updated precinct assignments before heading out. The Florida Division of Elections has published emergency polling-location information to help residents identify their temporary voting sites.

The combination of severe weather disruptions and competitive political contests makes Florida an important state to watch as voting gets underway in the 2026 midterm elections.