Former porn star Lisa Ann ‘dragged out of’ comedian Matt Rife's show in handcuffs

Retired adult film star Lisa Ann was recently arrested by NYPD. On Sunday night, the former pornographic actress was handcuffed and “dragged out” of Matt Rife's comedy show. In the videos of the incident shared on social media, Ann can be heard shouting, “I did nothing wrong.” The 51-year-old ex-porn star was presented with two choices by the officers: either to get arrested or put on a psychiatric hold for drunk and disorderly conduct, per TMZ. Former adult film star Lisa Ann was taken away in handcuffs by NYPD from comedian Matt Rife's show(X, formerly Twitter/ Lisa Ann)

Lisa Ann arrested by NYPD, dragged out of Matt Rife's show in handcuffs

The American radio personality took to social media to clear the air following her arrest. In an X, formerly Twitter post, Ann wrote, “Tonight I was arrested and harrassed by the NYPD - they offered me a choice to be 51/50 by ambulance & admitted to the hospital - or arrested an put in jail over someone thinking I used my phone during the @mattrife show." She continued, “I’m at loss of words for what I just endured .. traumatic, unnecessary and extreme are topping my list of emotions.”

Despite being taken away in handcuffs, Ann was released after 45 minutes. She told TMZ that she was seated in the second row with two of her friends at the Radio City Music Hall. Just 20 minutes after the show began, eight ushers approached her and told her “she was getting booted for using her phone.”

The outlet adds that Ann informed the officers that she never used her phone and it was one of her friends who used her cell to read a text message. She revealed that the biggest shock of the night for her was when two officers handcuffed her around 10:20 pm. Since there was nobody available to take her to the station, the cops called for an ambulance.

Ann added that the officers “humiliated” her by holding her in handcuffs on 6th Avenue while they waited for 45 minutes for the ambulance to arrive. The podcaster revealed that upon evaluation by the medical examiner, who listened to her side of the story, she was let go on one condition- to leave the show immediately. She also told the outlet that the paramedic refused to hold her in custody at the hospital as they had “really ill” people to treat.