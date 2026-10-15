In 2020, Jeff Bezos pledged $10 billion for climate action; by 2026, his Earth Fund had awarded $63.3 million toward Pacific-led ocean protection

The most recent round was launched in September. It will focus on five countries: Cook Islands, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, and Vanuatu. The funding seeks to help provide protection and management of over 625,000 square miles of ocean. Each country will use the funds differently, depending on its conservation plan.

The goal is to distribute the full $10 billion by 2030. This deadline is now only about four years away and reportedly more than $7 billion remains to be distributed. Commitments such as this are easy to make, but difficult to implement. The Pacific region is one area where the foundation is putting its commitments into practice, and the latest round shows what that looks like on the ground.

Climate news can feel like a never-ending loop of bad updates, and one might wonder if big promises ever turn into real action. This pledge might be worth a closer look. In 2020, Jeff Bezos pledged $10 billion to fight climate change. Six years later, his Earth Fund has invested more than $25 million to protect the Pacific Ocean. In its September 2026 announcement , the Bezos Earth Fund says its Pacific work supports a Pacific-led plan. The plan aims to safeguard at least 30 percent of the region’s waters by 2030. The goal is ambitious, and funding is only one part of the effort.

Papua New Guinea plans to create its first big offshore marine protected area. Tonga is creating new protected areas. Funding is going to the Cook Islands to support a marine park called Marae Moana. Kiribati and Vanuatu will use the grants to develop plans to protect key ocean habitats. The fund is also backing early proposals to protect areas of the high seas.

A plan the Pacific leads This round forms part of the fund’s pledge of $100 million made in December 2023. The first round, announced in 2025, was $37.5 million. With the second round, the fund has now awarded $63.3 million in grants toward that pledge. This is part of the Unlocking Blue Pacific Prosperity program, which Pacific leaders support. The fund says 17 of the Pacific's 22 countries and territories are now working to protect and sustainably manage their waters. The grants are intended to unlock more funding once milestones such as legal protection and consultation with local communities are met.

Why the ocean matters to you You may live far from the Pacific, but the ocean still touches your life. It’s home to wildlife, it provides food, and it soaks up carbon from human activity. A 2021 study in Nature explored where robust ocean protection could help the most. The authors noted that only 2.7 percent of the ocean was highly protected at the time.

They found that a big increase in protection could provide three benefits at once. These are healthier wildlife, better fishing catches and more carbon stored away. The study also found that most coastal countries have areas that could contribute to all three objectives. This would be nearly twice as efficient as countries planning alone, it said.