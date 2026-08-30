Is Apple Pay down? Reports of 'not available' emerge as users face issues with apple wallet

Apple Pay users are reporting problems with Apple Wallet, with some encountering “not available” messages and other difficulties while trying to use the service, raising questions over whether Apple Pay is down. Apple Pay users are reporting problems with Apple Wallet. (REUTERS)

According to Downdetector, 46% of users have reported problems with Funds Transfer and 39% of users have reported difficulties with payments through Apple Wallet. However, Apple’s official System Status page currently lists Apple Pay as available.

Some users reported messages including “Unable to connect to wallet services,” prompting searches for whether Apple Pay was down.

(This is a developing story)