Is Apple Pay down? Reports of 'not available' emerge as users face issues with apple wallet
Apple Pay users face issues with Apple Wallet, receiving 'not available' messages.
Apple Pay users are reporting problems with Apple Wallet, with some encountering “not available” messages and other difficulties while trying to use the service, raising questions over whether Apple Pay is down.
According to Downdetector, 46% of users have reported problems with Funds Transfer and 39% of users have reported difficulties with payments through Apple Wallet. However, Apple’s official System Status page currently lists Apple Pay as available.
Some users reported messages including “Unable to connect to wallet services,” prompting searches for whether Apple Pay was down.
(This is a developing story)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a digital content producer covering international affairs, technology, business, and trending news. She writes and edits digital-first stories with a focus on delivering timely, accurate, and engaging coverage for online audiences. She produces news across a wide range of topics, combining strong editorial judgment with audience insights to make complex developments accessible and relevant. Her work includes breaking news, explainers, and feature stories, with an emphasis on clarity, verification, and speed in a fast-paced digital newsroom. She is particularly interested in global politics, emerging technologies, media, and internet culture, and enjoys translating complex developments into reader-friendly stories. Asmi holds a master's degree in English and has a strong foundation in research, editing, and digital publishing. Her published work reflects a commitment to factual reporting, accessible storytelling, and audience-centric journalism. She continues to explore evolving trends in digital news and multimedia storytelling while contributing to coverage that informs and engages readers.Read More