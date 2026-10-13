Is Nick Sortor facing multiple DUIs? Truth behind viral post; James Talarico connection explained

A widely circulated post by former West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans claimed Sortor had previously been arrested on burglary charges, later pleaded guilty to misdemeanors and failed to complete probation. Evans also alleged Sortor had “two DUI cases” and an active warrant in Kentucky.

As a result, several X users shared screenshots from Kentucky’s Department of Corrections offender database, alleging he has an active warrant related to a probation violation.

The Lindner Center later stated on X, “Representative James Talarico has never received treatment from Lindner Center of Hope.” Talarico also responded, “I’ve never even been to Ohio."

The controversy began after Sortor shared a post on X on October 11 claiming that Ohio’s Lindner Center of Hope had “confirmed” Talarico had recently been discharged from the facility. The post, based on an edited phone recording shared by another influencer, garnered millions of views. However, the mental health center publicly denied the claim later.

As the claim unraveled, social media users began circulating Kentucky court records and past criminal cases involving Sortor. The allegations and court records include, outstanding probation warrant and prior DUI convictions.

Conservative influencer Nick Sortor is facing renewed scrutiny online after amplifying a false claim that Texas state Representative James Talarico had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital in Ohio.

Another post by Christopher Hale alleged Sortor had been convicted of driving while intoxicated and other offences, including harassment and stalking.

A screenshot circulating online, and shared widely on X, appears to show a Kentucky Department of Corrections entry for Nicholas John Sortor. The listing identifies the individual as “Absconded” on misdemeanor probation in Fayette County.

According to Grok, public records show that Sortor was arrested for DUI in 2017 in Wisconsin. Grok stated that the case has been dismissed since.

HT.com cannot independently verify that the database entry refers to the influencer or reviewed the complete court record associated with it.

Also read: Benny Johnson, Nick Sortor face scrutiny for continuing to push mental health facility claims about James Talarico

How is this linked to James Talarico? The renewed attention stems from Sortor’s role in amplifying claims that Talarico had secretly received psychiatric treatment in Ohio.

According to WBAL-TV, the claim originated from recordings posted by influencer Rhein Amacher, who said he called the Lindner Center while pretending to be Talarico’s relative. Short clips appeared to suggest a staff member confirmed Talarico had been discharged.

However, The Bulwark later obtained the full recording, which showed the employee repeatedly saying there was no patient by that name. The publication also reported that the edited clip omitted those exchanges.

The Lindner Center subsequently clarified that it “respects the privacy and confidentiality of all individuals” and does not confirm or deny whether someone has been a patient. The facility separately stated on X that Talarico had never received treatment there.

Public records also contradicted the timeline promoted online. Talarico attended Austin City Limits on October 9 and appeared publicly at a Kacey Musgraves concert in Dallas on October 10, the same period when influencers alleged he was hospitalised in Ohio. He also told NBC affiliate KXAS that he had simply been recovering from the flu.