Jimmy Carter dies at 73: What happened to Nashville-based entertainment reporter? Tributes pour in

Jimmy Carter, an entertainment correspondent based in Nashville who maintained a prominent career spanning multiple decades, died in his sleep on October 13. This information was disclosed by WSM Radio, a former employer, as well as his granddaughter, Kira Sparks, through a Facebook post. He was 73. Jimmy Carter began his broadcasting career as a teenager and went on to become a prominent Nashville entertainment correspondent.

Who was Jimmy Carter? Carter was born on October 15, 1952, and spent his formative years in Montgomery, Alabama.

At the age of 15 in 1962, Carter commenced his career in broadcast journalism through on-the-job training at his preferred rock radio station.

Later, Carter applied his accumulated expertise to WSMV 4, where he assumed the position of executive producer.

Carter gained considerable recognition for his extensive 21-year tenure covering red carpet events and various Music Row engagements in his capacity as an entertainment correspondent for WSMV Channel 4. His professional association with Channel 4 encompassed two separate periods: a six-year stint during the 1980s and a subsequent 15-year engagement spanning from 2003 through 2018, as documented on his personal website, AskJimmyCarter.com.

Carter's professional contributions have been recognized through various accolades, including the Dupont Columbia Award and the Edward R. Murrow Award.