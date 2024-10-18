Kamala Harris' under 30-minute Fox News interview crushes ratings, leaving Trump's Town Hall in the dust

Kamala Harris’ interview with Fox News has created quite a buzz, racking up impressive ratings and sparking plenty of chatter from political pundits. In a surprising twist, even Donald Trump didn’t seem to mind, giving a nod to Baier for asking some “tough” questions despite the spotlight being on Harris. On the same day, the broadcaster also aired a Trump town hall hosted by Harris Faulkner, but it pulled in fewer viewers, with about 3 million tuning in. Kamala Harris recently had a fiery interview with Fox News host Bret Baier(AP)

Kamala Harris's Fox News interview draws in 7 million viewers

In a surprising ratings win, Vice President Kamala Harris' interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, which lasted less than half an hour, drew an impressive 7.1 million viewers, according to early Nielsen ratings. This included 882,000 viewers from the 25-54 age demographic. The turnout significantly surpassed the usual audience for "Special Report," which already leads as the top cable news program in its time slot.

The interview was seen as a major turning point for Harris' campaign, as she typically avoids such settings. On the same day, the network also aired a prerecorded town hall with former President Trump focusing on women’s issues during its 11 a.m. slot, but it only drew 3 million viewers.

"Across all FNC’s airings of its interviews with Vice President Harris and former President Trump, the network averaged over 11 million viewers on Wednesday,' Network said in a press release.

Donald Trump praises Fox News anchor

Trump, who usually criticizes the network for being too lenient on Democrats, took to Truth Social to praise anchor Bret Baier, calling the interview "tough but fair." "Great job by Bret Baier in his interview with Lyin' Kamala Harris," Trump wrote late Wednesday. “She has a massive and irredeemable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME – so bad, in fact, that she can barely talk about any subject other than... ME.”

While Trump praised Baier, he didn’t hold back from blasting the network’s CEO, Suzanne Scott, for featuring left-leaning commentators on the platform. Trump vented on Truth Social, calling out names like Jessica Tarlov and Richard Fowler as "Radical Left Lunatics" spreading false information. “Why does Suzanne Scott of FoxNews keep putting on third rate “talking heads” like Jessica Tarlov, Richard Fowler, Patrick Murphy, “something” Wolf, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and other Radical Left Lunatics that lie, and make up statements, with Fox, rarely having any counter to their storytelling?” He vented on his Truth Social.

And then continued, “It is so bad for winning the Most Important Election in the History of our Country. Likewise, not a moment goes by when I’m not looking at negative, false Ads that the other camp stuffs the Fox airwaves with.” Dissing Harris again he added, “ If I win and, I hope for the Country’s sake that I do, and this Radical Left Moron, Kamala, doesn’t get a chance to run the Country, it is DESPITE Fox, not because of them!

His outburst came a day after Harris's widely watched interview and his own appearance in a town hall on women's issues, which critics argued was too favorable toward the former president.