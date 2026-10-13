Mackayla ‘Kash' Paige: Real West Coast Baddies star fatally shot in downtown Oakland, suspect arrested
Mackayla ‘Kash’ Paige, a 29-year-old television personality known for Real West Coast Baddies, died after being shot in downtown Oakland early Sunday.
Television personality Mackayla "Kash" Paige, known for her appearance on Real West Coast Baddies, was killed in a shooting incident. She was 29-year-old.
The incident occurred in downtown Oakland, California, during the early morning hours of Sunday, October 11. An Oakland Police Department representative confirmed the death, as per USA TODAY.
Police arrived at the scene on the 200 block of 14th Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. in response to shooting reports. Upon arrival, officers found Paige suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency responders initiated resuscitation efforts before transporting her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
An adult woman age has been taken into custody following the incident, according to police authorities, However, her name and motive behind the shooting remain undisclosed. The Homicide Section of the Oakland Police Department is actively pursuing the investigation.
Also Read: Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins relationship timeline: From Nashville meeting to saying ‘yes’
Who was Mackayla ‘Kash' Paige? All we know as tributes pour in
Paige gained recognition through her participation in digital reality television programs, notably The Young and the Reckless and Roommates. The streaming service Now That's TV released a memorial tribute acknowledging Kash as an integral member of their platform.
"Though her time with us was far too short, her memory will live on," the network wrote.
Azima King, Paige's cousin, said that the family is navigating profound sorrow and frustration.
"Angry, that's all I feel right now," King stated, conveying sentiments of rage and shock.
King recalled her cousin as an inspiring personality who harbored aspirations of achieving prominence in the entertainment industry.
"She was lively, the life of the party, she wanted to have fun and wanted positive energy around her," King said. "She wanted to be somebody. She wanted to make it, she had big plans and dreams."
Shooting in San Francisco
Paige's death occurred just over a week following another fatal shooting connected to the broader reality television entertainment industry in the Bay Area. On October 3, 47-year-old security guard Ulysses Tykee Davis, a father of six children, was fatally shot outside San Francisco's Warfield Theatre.
Prosecutors have filed murder charges against 32-year-old Shakia Vanderbilt in relation to Davis' death.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More