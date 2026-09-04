Maria Bartiromo Citigroup scandal allegations resurface as Fox News parts ways with longtime host; ‘don’t forget…'
Maria Bartiromo, the Fox Business host, parted ways with the network and her alleged Citigroup scandal from 2006 has now resurfaced.
Maria Bartiromo, the Fox Business host, parted ways with the network on Tuesday. Now, her alleged Citigroup scandal from 2006 has resurfaced.
One person had written on X “Don’t forget. Maria Bartiromo cheated on her husband with Citigroup ex head Todd Thomson.” Notably, these allegations have never been proven but a 2007 NBC News report noted that Thomson had been asked to curtail contact with Bartiromo.
Bartiromo is married to Jonathan Steinberg, the son of billionaire financier Saul Steinberg, since 1999. He is the CEO of asset management firm WisdomTree Investment. The couple do not have any kids together.
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Here's all you need to know about the alleged Maria Bartiromo Citigroup scandal.
Maria Bartiromo Citigroup scandal: Report
On January 22, 2007, Citigroup announced that Todd S. Thomson was out from the CFO position. The report noted sources say Thomson had a ‘relationship’ with Bartiromo, then a CNBC anchor and BusinessWeek columnist, which seemed to ‘go beyond the merely professional’.
A trip the two took from China to the US on a company jet also came up during this time. The report also noted that while Bartiromo has never publicly commented on the matter, she privately told friends and colleagues that all she did was ‘completely proper and CNBC business.’
Another source told NBC News that Thomson was warned about curtailing contact with Bartiromo months before the Asia trip in the fall of 2006. As per the source speaking to the publication, it was the use of corporate resources in connection with the relationship Thomson and Bartiromo shared that the former was asked to leave.
Apart from CNBC, Bartiromo started off at CNN and most recently had signed with Fox News. Despite her departure and the old allegations coming into focus, many have remembered her fondly.
Maria Bartiromo praised for work after Fox News departure
Senator Cynthia Lummis wrote on X “I was so sad to hear that @MariaBartiromo has departed Fox News Media after more than a decade. Maria set the standard for financial and political journalism in this country; she’s sharp, fearless, and always prepared with a level of integrity you don’t often see in this business anymore. Being on her show was never just a boilerplate interview but a real conversation with someone who actually understood the subject matter and pushed for real answers. Of all the shows I’ve done, hers was always the one I looked forward to most. Maria is, hands down, one of the best in the business and our country is better for her dedication and professionalism. I can’t wait to see what she does next; she’s too talented to stay off our airwaves for long.”
President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, also added “@MariaBartiromo is the best in the business and the hardest-working person in media. Smart. Kind. Principled. The best interviewer on television. Proud to have been with her everywhere that mattered over the past 15 years — Wall Street, Davos, Milwaukee, and every corner of the earth in between. This is a huge loss for Fox.”
Bartiromo has had a largely successful career as a journalist, making history in August 1995 by becoming the first journalist to regularly broadcast and report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). As per Celebrity Net Worth, Bartiromo has a net worth of $50 million.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More