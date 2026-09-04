Maria Bartiromo Citigroup scandal allegations resurface as Fox News parts ways with longtime host; ‘don’t forget…'

Maria Bartiromo, the Fox Business host, parted ways with the network on Tuesday. Now, her alleged Citigroup scandal from 2006 has resurfaced. Maria Bartiromo departed from Fox News putting into focus the past Citigroup scandal allegations. (X/@ShadowPatriotUS)

One person had written on X “Don’t forget. Maria Bartiromo cheated on her husband with Citigroup ex head Todd Thomson.” Notably, these allegations have never been proven but a 2007 NBC News report noted that Thomson had been asked to curtail contact with Bartiromo.

Bartiromo is married to Jonathan Steinberg, the son of billionaire financier Saul Steinberg, since 1999. He is the CEO of asset management firm WisdomTree Investment. The couple do not have any kids together.

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Here's all you need to know about the alleged Maria Bartiromo Citigroup scandal.

Maria Bartiromo Citigroup scandal: Report On January 22, 2007, Citigroup announced that Todd S. Thomson was out from the CFO position. The report noted sources say Thomson had a ‘relationship’ with Bartiromo, then a CNBC anchor and BusinessWeek columnist, which seemed to ‘go beyond the merely professional’.

A trip the two took from China to the US on a company jet also came up during this time. The report also noted that while Bartiromo has never publicly commented on the matter, she privately told friends and colleagues that all she did was ‘completely proper and CNBC business.’

Another source told NBC News that Thomson was warned about curtailing contact with Bartiromo months before the Asia trip in the fall of 2006. As per the source speaking to the publication, it was the use of corporate resources in connection with the relationship Thomson and Bartiromo shared that the former was asked to leave.

Apart from CNBC, Bartiromo started off at CNN and most recently had signed with Fox News. Despite her departure and the old allegations coming into focus, many have remembered her fondly.

Maria Bartiromo praised for work after Fox News departure Senator Cynthia Lummis wrote on X “I was so sad to hear that @MariaBartiromo has departed Fox News Media after more than a decade. Maria set the standard for financial and political journalism in this country; she’s sharp, fearless, and always prepared with a level of integrity you don’t often see in this business anymore. Being on her show was never just a boilerplate interview but a real conversation with someone who actually understood the subject matter and pushed for real answers. Of all the shows I’ve done, hers was always the one I looked forward to most. Maria is, hands down, one of the best in the business and our country is better for her dedication and professionalism. I can’t wait to see what she does next; she’s too talented to stay off our airwaves for long.”

President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, also added “@MariaBartiromo is the best in the business and the hardest-working person in media. Smart. Kind. Principled. The best interviewer on television. Proud to have been with her everywhere that mattered over the past 15 years — Wall Street, Davos, Milwaukee, and every corner of the earth in between. This is a huge loss for Fox.”

Bartiromo has had a largely successful career as a journalist, making history in August 1995 by becoming the first journalist to regularly broadcast and report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). As per Celebrity Net Worth, Bartiromo has a net worth of $50 million.