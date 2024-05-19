Meghan Markle's secret behind wearing long dresses revealed: Here's is why Duchess always hides her feet

Be it long ruffled or floaty dresses, Meghan Markle is recognised for her elegant style, which has developed significantly since she relocated to California with Prince Harry to start a new chapter of life. The Duchess of Sussex was seen following a new fashion trend during her recent visit to Nigeria with Harry. She looked absolutely gorgeous at every public event as she chose to wear trousers, skirts, and dresses that were too long for her 5ft 6in frame.

Rather than tailoring her maxi costumes precisely to fit her length, she frequently wears outfits that not only add a charm to her fashion sense, but even drags over the ground as she walks.

Meghan Markle's Nigeria tour

During her first stop at Abuja, she chose the aptly called Windsor dress in blush silk, which costs £1,106.

The Duchess spent her evening with Harry at Wuse Lightway Academy, and she sported a frock that swept the floor as she cheerfully jumped around while dancing.

In Lagos, the mother of two donned a Carolina Herrera Silk Overlay Column gown, which is from the Fall 2019 RTW Collection, in 'Taxi Cab' yellow.

For Lagos State Governor's Office visit, she again wore a long, vivid, and flashy attire that dragged across the grass yard.

Last summer, Meghan donned an all-brown outfit when she attended the Invictus Games with Harry in Frankfurt and a NATO conference. This was composed of a chocolate-colored blouse and pleated taupe trousers that dropped toward the ground's surface.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (L), welcomes Britain's Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex, as she and Britain's Prince Harry (unseen), Duke of Sussex arrive at the State Governor House in Lagos on May 12, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, co-hosts an event of Women in Leadership with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization in Abuja, Nigeria, May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Marvellous Durowaiye(REUTERS)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, co-hosts an event of Women in Leadership with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization in Abuja, Nigeria, May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Marvellous Durowaiye(REUTERS)

Here's what Celebrity stylist Rochelle White has to say

Speaking to Daily Mail, celebrity stylist Rochelle White stated Meghan likes to wear long clothes in order to cover her feet to create the illusion of height.

"Long dresses and trousers, depending on body type, can help to elongate the body and shape. They can make you look taller and depending on the styles can help to define areas of the body you either want to highlight or cover up," she noted.

According to Rochelle, Meghan appears taller when she stands next to Prince Harry, who is 6ft 2inches tall, due to her wardrobe choice.

Stressing that these styles allow the Duchess to showcase her silhouette, the style expert said she believes Meghan fully understands her body and materials that function best for her.

Rochelle went on to compare Meghan's wardrobe with Kate Middleton's, mentioning that the Princess of Wales prefers conventional dressing,

While Meghan loves trendy and modern look that represents her personality, she said, Kate's fits and style are very classic and chic.

Meghan's style is seen as more easygoing and personal, whereas Kate prefers tight gowns and tailored pants, she concluded.