Michael & Susan Dell Foundation pledged $36.6m to Austin’s Community First! Village in 2021, with 1,400 additional homes planned

The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation donated $36.6 million toward a housing project in Austin, Texas, in November 2021. The donation was intended to help finance the construction of 1,400 more houses to be built to accommodate people who had previously experienced homelessness. A $36.6 million donation from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation will help fund 1,400 homes in Austin’s Community First! Village, a neighborhood designed to provide permanent housing and foster social connections for people leaving homelessness. (AP)

The foundation says the initiative was established in 2015 by Mobile Loaves & Fishes to address the loss of family and social networks. Housing was not just seen as a solution in itself but rather as a neighborhood in which residents would develop relationships and engage in community activities.

A neighborhood for connecting The Community First! Village is situated in East Austin and contains different types of small houses, including recreational vehicles, tiny houses, and 3D-printed houses. These are placed in a manner that facilitates connections between residents. There are outdoor kitchens and dining areas to facilitate eating together, and laundry areas that serve as places where people meet during their daily routines. Other facilities within the initiative include an organic farm, a chapel, parks and green spaces, a cinema, an amphitheater, and a convenience store.

The organization says residents have access to an on-site medical center and transportation services. As part of a program called Community Works, which is carried out in the village, the residents can gain new skills and earn money. The program provides residents with opportunities to rebuild social ties.

According to Mobile Loaves & Fishes’ description, the village is a master-planned community of affordable and permanent homes for those exiting homelessness. According to the capital campaign, the units were planned to be clustered into neighborhoods of 40 to 50 homes, each with common outdoor kitchens, laundries, and restroom and shower facilities.