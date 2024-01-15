National Fig Newton Day 2024 - History, how to celebrate, and all you need to know

Get ready for a figgy celebration because January 16 is National Fig Newton Day! Whether you love them or haven't tried them yet, this classic pastry deserves a day of its own. Let's delve into the history, activities, and why we can't get enough of Fig Newtons. Discover the history, activities, and love for Fig Newtons on National Fig Newton Day.

The Fig Newton story: A pastry with history

In the late 1800s, physicians prescribed biscuits and fruit for digestive health. Fig rolls became a popular remedy, and in 1891, Charles Roser invented a machine to insert fig paste into dough. Fast forward to 1898, and the first Fig Newtons were baked at the F.A. Kennedy Steam Bakery. The rest is delicious history!

National Fig Newton Day timeline: Biscuits to fig rolls

1889: William Moore establishes New York Biscuit Company.

1890: Adolphus Green merges bakeries, creating the American Biscuit Company.

1898: The first Fig Newtons are baked at the F.A. Kennedy Steam Bakery.

1898: Moore and Green unite to form the National Biscuit Company (N.B.C.).

Activities to spice up your Fig Newton Day!

DIY Fig Rolls: Try making your own Fig Newtons at home. Various recipes are available online, using standard baking ingredients and, of course, figs!

Fig Newton Cake or Pie: Take it a step further with a Fig Newton cake or pie crust. Experiment with flavors and share your delicious creations.

Whether homemade or store-bought, savor the sweetness of Fig Newtons. Share with friends, family, or keep them all to yourself – no judgment!

Why Americans love National Fig Newton Day

Timeless Classic: Fig Newtons have stood the test of time. Enjoy the nostalgia and perhaps relive fond memories attached to this classic treat.

Healthy-ish Indulgence: Packed with figs, we convince ourselves it's a healthy cookie option. Moderation is the key!

Perfect Pairing: Fig Newtons and hot drinks like coffee or tea make a delightful combo. Elevate your snack time with this warm and tasty duo.