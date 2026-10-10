NJ Old Bridge fire update: What’s burning on Peach Lane? Partial building collapse reported

A major fire broke out at an apartment building on Peach Lane in Old Bridge, Middlesex County, New Jersey, with flames spreading through the roof and part of the structure collapsing. The incident prompted a fourth-alarm mutual aid request, according to updates shared by local fire-tracking accounts on X and Facebook. A fourth-alarm mutual aid request followed an Old Bridge apartment fire, with roof flames and partial collapse reported.

The fire was reported at 32 Peach Lane, Suite B, in the Cheesequake area of Old Bridge. Early updates described the incident as a third-alarm fire before a later alert reported that a fourth alarm had been requested.

Fire spreads through roof as part of building collapses According to updates from Central Jersey Fire Buffs and CentralJerseyFire (@CJFireBuffs), flames had spread through the roof of the apartment building. Reports also noted a partial collapse at the rear of the structure.

An update shared by Central Jersey Fire Buffs said the building was being evacuated as firefighters responded to the emergency. The situation later escalated, with a fourth-alarm mutual aid request reported for the apartment building.

The alert stated: “4TH ALARM MUTUAL AID REQUESTED FOR THE APARTMENT BUILDING WITH FIRE THROUGH THE ROOF. PARTIAL COLLAPSE ON THE CHARLIE SIDE.”