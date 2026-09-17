Old Farmer’s Almanac winter forecast for 2026-27: What weather will the Northeast see?
The Northeast faces a divided winter, with colder, snowier inland areas and milder conditions closer to the Atlantic coast.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its 2026-27 winter outlook, and the Northeast could see a sharp split in temperatures and snowfall. The southern part of the Northeast is expected to be colder and snowier than normal, while northern areas could be warmer with less snow. The Atlantic Corridor is set for a milder winter, with above-normal temperatures and slightly below-normal snowfall. The Appalachians are also expected to turn colder and snowier, especially in the north. The forecast comes as a strong El Nino develops in the Pacific, a pattern that can affect winter weather across the US.
Northeast forecast
The southern part of the Northeast is expected to have below-normal temperatures and above-normal snowfall this winter. The northern part of the region has a different outlook, with temperatures expected to be above normal and snowfall below normal.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac lists early and mid-January as the coldest periods for the Northeast. Snow is expected to be most frequent around mid- and late December, mid-January, and early and late March. Precipitation overall is forecast to be below normal.
That means the winter pattern could vary considerably even within the same region. Areas farther south may deal with more cold and snow, while northern parts could have a milder season.
Also Read: Old Farmer's Almanac weather forecast for September 8-18: What weather will the US see?
Atlantic Corridor
The Atlantic Corridor is expected to have a milder winter than the colder parts of the Northeast. The Old Farmer’s Almanac forecasts above-normal temperatures, below-normal precipitation and slightly below-normal snowfall.
The snowiest periods are expected in late November, early and mid-January, early and late February, and late March. The forecast also identifies early to mid-December, early to mid-January and early and late February as the colder stretches.
So, while snow remains part of the forecast, the season is expected to be warmer overall and bring slightly less snow than usual.
Also Read: Old Farmer's Almanac first snowfall map: When will snow arrive across the US this year? Winter forecast and dates
Appalachians forecast
The Appalachians are expected to see colder conditions, with snowfall above normal, particularly in northern areas. Precipitation is forecast to remain below normal across the region.
Mid-January and mid- to late February are expected to bring the coldest periods. The main snowier stretches are forecast for mid-January and early and late February.
The regional forecast fits into the wider winter pattern outlined by the Old Farmer’s Almanac, which expects colder and snowier conditions from central New England through the Appalachians and into the Ohio Valley.
A major factor behind this winter outlook is El Nino. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said on September 10 that El Niño is strengthening and there is a greater than 90% chance of a very strong event during the Northern Hemisphere fall and winter of 2026-27.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More