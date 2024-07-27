Pale horse of death': Netizens call metal horse at Paris opening ceremony 'ominous'

The Paris Olympics began in earnest on Friday, 26 July with a grand opening ceremony at the river Seine in Paris. The ceremony included artists and singers from across the globe and the programme was hosted by Kelly Clarkson. One of the acts of the ceremony witnessed a rider on a pale horse parading along the river Seine which captured the eyes of many at the event and beyond. In a post on X, a user posted the picture of the rider on the pale horse which soon was associated with Death itself at the Olympics. A performer on a mechanical horse carries the Olympic flag down the river Seine in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)

Rider on the pale horse at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony

As part of the Olympic opening ceremony, one of the acts included a Gendarmerie officer riding on a metal horse on the parade route along the Seine River. The horsewoman was wearing a cape printed with the Flag of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

A user shared a short clip of the rider on the horse on microblogging platform X and wrote, “If you have any doubt what is going on at the Olympics opening ceremony. A single rider on a pale horse is straight out of the book of Revelation,” and then quoted from the book, “And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and the name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth."

Why is ‘Pale Horse’ associated with Death?

According to literature or the Bible, the term pale horse implies death. This reference is derived from the Bible verse,

“And I saw, and behold, a pale horse,

Its rider’s name was Dęath, and Hãdes followed him

They were given power over a fourth of the earth

To kìłł with sword and with famine"

With pęstilence and by wild beasts of the earth.”

The above verse translates to a pale horse approaching, matching the colour of its rider, who is identified as Death. They are closely followed by Hades who is the God of the Underworld and ruled over the dead according to ancient Greek religion. They were given power over a quarter of the earth to kill people with swords, hunger, disease, and wild animals.

The pale horse with rider symbolises the culmination of the human destructive cycle which was initiated by the previous horses– The White horse identified with conquest and deceit, The Red Horse which represents the devastations of the war and The Black Horse which represents economic disparity and manipulation.

The pale horse is said to be the ultimate consequence of a society that has fully immersed itself into imperialism, militarism, economic exploitation, widespread death and decay as explained by the Watermark Church.

Netizens react to the pale horse at Paris Olympics

The concept of the pale horse piqued the interest of netizens as they associated the Revelation quote with the clip and called it Death. One user wrote, “Full-on blasphemy and Satanic to mock The Last Supper at the Olympics. They took it even further and added the pale horse from Revelation”

A second user on X wrote, “Saw some messed up stuff at the Paris Olympics.. like, literal evil, pretty sure I saw a pale horse! lol , idk, I was raised a Christian and watching it just kinda hurt., so threw this together. Possible religion included.” A third user wrote, “I thought my days of symbolism were over but the display at the opening ceremony of the Olympic is very disgusting. They mocked God and put up rituals in our faces. Drag queens and transgenders!! Death riding a pale horse! Recreated the last supper? Grim reaper? The end is near.”

One user on X wrote, “Why did France include The Pale Horse of Death in the opening ceremony at the Olympics?" while another wrote, “This was unveiled at the French Olympic ceremony, it is clearly a pale horse.. If you ask me the elites of this world are showing who they really are, bringing apocalypse closer.”