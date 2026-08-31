Quote of the day by Princess Diana: Every strong woman in history has had to walk down a similar path…'

“Every strong woman in history has had to walk down a similar path, and I think that it’s the strength that causes the confusion and the fear.” — Princess Diana
More than two decades after her death, Princess Diana’s words on courage and strength still serve as a beacon for women's empowerment. In addition to her royal position, the Princess of Wales gained recognition for her philanthropic efforts.
Now, more than 29 years after her untimely death on August 31, 1997, Princess Diana's legacy is still felt.
One of the main themes of Diana's public life is reflected in this quote: strength frequently entails difficulties, misunderstandings, and criticism. Through her quote, Diana conveyed that women who stand firm against expectations are sometimes viewed with uncertainty because their confidence can disrupt traditional ideas about power and vulnerability.
Princess Diana’s life was marked by moments when she faced intense public attention and personal struggles. As a member of the British royal family, she lived under constant media scrutiny.
Her statement mirrors her own life as well as that of any influential woman's difficult journey throughout history. Women who question norms have frequently faced opposition, whether they are breaching social barriers or speaking candidly about matters that were previously thought to be private.
For Diana, being strong wasn't about looking flawless. Rather, she frequently discussed vulnerability, compassion, and leveraging one's own experiences to aid others.
Princess Diana’s appeal came from her ability to connect with people beyond royal ceremonies. She openly discussed challenges such as loneliness and grief at a time when public figures rarely addressed such topics.
She has given life to her words through her actions and endurance by being a “strong woman” who walked the difficult path and has endured society's “confusion and the fear” with great grace.
Princess Diana’s words continue through her legacy
Even after her tragic passing, Princess Diana's influence has continued to travel through her charitable work, her sons and organisations inspired by her values.
Her humanitarian efforts reflected that belief. During her lifetime, Diana became a prominent advocate for causes including HIV/AIDS awareness, homelessness, mental health conversations and the campaign against landmines. Her decision to publicly shake hands with people living with HIV/AIDS in the 1980s helped challenge widespread misinformation and stigma surrounding the disease.
The Diana Award, the only charity that carries her name, also recognises young people involved in social action and humanitarian efforts. Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have also spoken about keeping their mother’s memory alive for their children.
“I see my mum’s legacy when I look at my own children every day,” Prince Harry said while speaking to Diana Award recipients in 2021.
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues.
Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience.
Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences.
With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues.
Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More