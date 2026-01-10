Renee Good's last words to ICE agent who shot her surface after Minneapolis tragedy; 'I'm not mad...'
Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent, later identified as Jonathan Ross, in Minneapolis, stoking anger across the nation.
Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. The video of the incident was widely circulated online, sparking anger across the nation. The ICE agent was later identified as Jonathan Ross, though authorities have not named him.
On Friday, a new video of the incident was shared by Alpha News, showing the events leading up to the shooting from the ICE agent's perspective. In the video, audio from Good, her wife Becca, and the ICE agent can be heard.
Good can be heard speaking to the ICE agent before backing up, as per the video. As the car moves, the camera moves out of focus, and the ICE agent can be heard saying ‘woah’ before gunfire is heard. Other angles of the incident show this is when the agent fired at Good, killing her.
Now, her last words, which were heard on the video, is being shared widely online, especially among those condemning the ICE agent's actions. Here is what Renee Good said before she was shot.
Renee Good's last words
Renee Good can be heard saying in the video, “I’m not mad at you.” The clip has been shared by many, including the Homeland Security Committee Democrats, who wrote “PROOF RENÉE GOOD WAS TURNING THE WHEEL AWAY…And ICE still chose to kill her. Shame on everyone who smeared this mother.”
Another person shared her last words, and added “20 seconds later she was bleeding out next to her kids stuffed animals while ICE called her a 'f**king b*tch.' There is evil in this world. We saw it from ICE on Wednesday.”
Yet another added, "She wasn't radical, she wasn't offending him, she didn't resist, she just said "that's fine, dude. I'm not mad at you." And gets killed for it."
The Donald Trump administration and MAGA loyalists have used the recent video to try and make the point that Good was trying to hit the ICE agent with her car. Meanwhile, those on the opposing side have tried to make the case that Good was not antagonizing the ICE agent but was still shot.