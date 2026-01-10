Renee Good's last words to ICE agent who shot her surface after Minneapolis tragedy; 'I'm not mad...'

Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. The video of the incident was widely circulated online, sparking anger across the nation. The ICE agent was later identified as Jonathan Ross, though authorities have not named him. Renee Good can be heard speaking to the ICE agent before backing her car up. (X/@patriottakes)

On Friday, a new video of the incident was shared by Alpha News, showing the events leading up to the shooting from the ICE agent's perspective. In the video, audio from Good, her wife Becca, and the ICE agent can be heard.

Good can be heard speaking to the ICE agent before backing up, as per the video. As the car moves, the camera moves out of focus, and the ICE agent can be heard saying ‘woah’ before gunfire is heard. Other angles of the incident show this is when the agent fired at Good, killing her.

Now, her last words, which were heard on the video, is being shared widely online, especially among those condemning the ICE agent's actions. Here is what Renee Good said before she was shot.