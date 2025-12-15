Rob Reiner death: What son Nick said about his relationship with dad, ‘We didn’t bond a lot…’

Nick Reiner, who has been accused of killing his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, once talked about his relationship with his father, saying he did not “bond a lot” with him. The famous couple were found dead inside their Brentwood home on Sunday, December 14, with multiple sources telling People that they were killed by their son Nick. Authorities have yet to confirm this information. Rob Reiner death: What son Nick said about his relationship with his dad (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)(AFP)

‘We didn’t bond a lot as a kid’

Nick is known for penning a screenplay titled Being Charlie, a film that starred Nick Robinson and was directed by Rob. It was loosely based on Nick’s life and battles.

Nick said in an interview with BUILD Series posted on May 5, 2016, that Being Charlie brought him and his father closer together after the two failed to “bond” a lot when he was a kid.

“It really clicked for me because we didn’t bond a lot as a kid,” he said at the time. “He really liked baseball, I liked basketball, and he could watch that with my brother — baseball — but I just, when I saw him do that, it was something that I’m interested in, I was like, ‘Wow, he really knows a lot’ and it made me feel closer to him.”

Rob offered his inputs too, saying, “It’s interesting that Nick would talk about it in that way, because, we did share that experience. You know, even though I’ve had a lot of experience making movies, and I said this to him many, many times, that he was the heart and soul of the film.”

“So, when it came to making the film deeper and better, I would have to really defer to him,” Rob added. “I mean, even though I have had all this experience in making films, the core of this film, I really had to look to him. I relied on him for giving it the honesty and the truth that it has.”

Nick is Rob and Michele’s second son. Rob was introduced to Michele while directing When Harry Met Sally. The two tied the knot in 1989, and share three children – Jake (born 1991), Nick (born 1993), and Romy (born 1997).

Rob also adopted Tracy Reiner, the daughter of his first wife Penny Marshall. Tracy is Penny’s daughter from a previous marriage to Michael Henry. Rob and Penny divorced in 1981.

What we know about Rob and Michele Reiner’s deaths

Around 3:30 pm, LAFD paramedics were reportedly called to the home on Chadbourne Avenue. LAPD officers were soon dispatched to the home for a report of an, "ambulance death investigation," a phrase used when officers are called by firefighters to the discovery of a death.

While an official cause of death has not been released, TMZ cited sources to confirm that the couple sustained “lacerations consistent with a knife.” Sources told People that the couple’s daughter, Romy, found their bodies in their home.