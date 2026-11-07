Sarah Breedlove, later Madam C.J. Walker, worked as a laundress before building an Indianapolis hair-care company that made her a millionaire

Sarah Breedlove spent many years washing clothes to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Under the name Madam C.J. Walker, she built her hair-care products business with clients across the country. According to the National Park Service, she turned her fight against hair loss into a business in Indianapolis. Madam C.J. Walker grew a hair-care company from door-to-door sales into a national enterprise employing and training thousands. (Wikimedia Commons)

Breedlove was born in December 1867 in Delta, Louisiana, to parents who had been enslaved sharecroppers. Breedlove lost her parents during childhood and went to stay with her elder sister. She worked as a washerwoman in Vicksburg, Mississippi. She married Moses Williams in her early teens and had her first daughter at 17. She married again after her first husband died in 1887 and moved to St. Louis, Missouri.

She earned her living doing laundry for about 17 years. In her thirties, she started suffering hair loss and found the products already available ineffective. She said a dream led her to the formula for her remedy. She tried her product on herself and her friends and found that it was worth selling.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture notes that Breedlove enrolled at Annie Turnbo Malone's Poro College in St. Louis and later became an agent for the Poro Company. She sold Malone's hair and scalp products before developing her own line, drawing on her personal experiences with hair loss and the training she received at the college.

Creating a hair-care business in the US Breedlove moved to Denver in 1905 with savings of $1.50. She worked as a cook and did laundry two days a week for rent. Her remaining time was spent preparing hair products that she would sell door to door. In 1906, Breedlove married Charles Joseph Walker, a newspaper advertising salesman, and adopted the name Madam C.J. Walker, which she believed would make her products more appealing.

She reinvested the profits in ingredients and newspaper advertising. Her husband assisted her with promotion and mail orders, but there was a lot of disagreement between them about the business, and they later separated. Walker appointed her daughter as a mail-order agent while she traveled for promotion of the products. In 1908, Walker moved to Pittsburgh to start a school for the Walker System of Hair Culture called Lelia College. She recruited hairdressers and sales representatives.

The National Park Service (NPS) reports that Walker's agents were trained to develop home beauty businesses, maintain records, and serve their customers. Walker selected Indianapolis as the base of her operations in February 1910 because its railway facilities made it easier to ship mail orders. She established a factory, a salon, and a training school in the city. Her business eventually expanded to 5,000 agents across the country and generated $7,000 in weekly revenue.