Sweetly Seasoned Dallas food truck faces backlash after $4k tip by Keith Lee

A food truck named Sweetly Seasoned recently faced severe backlash after receiving a substantial tip. Keith Lee, a TikTok star famous for food review videos, recently gave a $4,000 tip to the owner of Sweetly Seasoned food truck. However, he donated the amount under one condition, which was sadly unfulfilled. Netizens were left furious after the Dallas food truck owner, Kim Viverette, failed to split the money despite Lee's request. Keith Lee paid $4,000 to Sweetly Seasoned Dallas food truck(X, formerly Twitter)

Sweetly Seasoned Dallas TX food truck faces backlash

In his video shared on January 31, Lee visited the food truck Sweetly Seasoned in Dallas, Texas. He made the visit after requests from the Viverette's son. In addition to sharing feedback about the food, Lee also shared constructive advice on how to enhance business. He told them to up their marketing game to drive sales and advised them to get more workers in the kitchen.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Towards the end of the TikTok video, Lee prayed along with Viverette before telling her to charge his card $4,000. However, he gave her some instructions, which included giving $1,000 to a barber who was outside the food truck and another $1,000 to a woman doing braids, and told her to keep the remaining $2,000 for herself.

In addition to the hefty tip, Lee also made a heartwarming gesture of paying $300 worth of orders after him. Despite Lee's efforts to help her business, Viverette did not honour his requests as she kept the entire $4,000 with herself, neither did she give out free orders that the TikToker had already paid for.

Viverette sparked major outrage online due to her dishonest behaviour. Netizens flooded the comment section, calling her out. One Instagram user wrote, “Why didn't you pay everybody like he asked you to do.” Many others also lashed out at Viverette for being dishonest, per Dexerto.