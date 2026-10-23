‘Tan Mom’ Patricia Krentcil claims ICE agents questioned her citizenship over bronzed skin
Patricia Krentcil alleged on her podcast that ICE officers nearly detained her because of her appearance as she criticized ICE and Donald Trump’s policies.
Television personality Patricia “Tan Mom” Krentcil has claimed she was nearly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after they questioned whether she was an American citizen. She alleged officers targeted her because of her deeply tanned skin.
Speaking on an episode of her podcast Light Than Up, Krentcil said the encounter occurred as she and a friend were leaving a restaurant. She told co-host Adam Barta and guest Tom Arnold that officers asked whether she was a US citizen.
“They asked me, ‘Am I an American citizen?’ and I’m, like, ‘Yes.’ It blew my mind,” Krentcil said.
The 58-year-old alleged officers were preparing to handcuff her because of her appearance.“Because I was so tanned, they were about to handcuff me and take me away,” she claimed during the podcast.
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Krentcil criticizes ICE and Trump
Krentcil said the experience changed her view of the federal immigration agency. According to RadarOnline, she accused ICE agents of profiling her because of her skin tone.
She also criticized President Donald Trump, blaming his administration’s immigration policies for what she described as the incident.
Since his appointment, Trump has made immigration enforcement a central part of his administration. He has extensively expanded ICE operations and repeatedly called for stricter enforcement against people living in the United States illegally.
Krentcil’s comments mark a shift from her earlier public political stance.
In 2024, she entered the Republican primary for the US Senate in Florida. She challenged incumbent Republican Rick Scott. During the campaign, she presented herself as a Republican and supported several policies that differed from the party’s mainstream positions.
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Moderate position for her campaign
She prioritized families for her campaign. “I would pass a law for everybody to be able to have insurance, Medicare, Medicaid – that you can't be rejected.”
She also proposed tax cuts for mothers and expanding tax credits for working families.
Krentcil publicly supported LGBTQ+ rights during her campaign. She also distanced herself from positions taken by some Florida Republicans, including Governor Ron DeSantis.
Krentcil also said her campaign was designed to be documented as a reality television-style project. “Our plan is to take people inside the war room,” she said, adding that behind-the-scenes footage would allow voters to follow the campaign in real time, according to RadarOnline.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More